Dave Coulier’s Health: About the ‘Full House’ Alum’s Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Diagnosis

Dave Coulier, best known for playing the lighthearted character Joey Gladstone in Full House, revealed that he was diagnosed with stage 3 Non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The 65-year-old actor broke the news in November 2024 — about a month after he was diagnosed and began treatment.

While recalling how he found out about his condition, Dave told PEOPLE his “doctors called [him] back and they said, ‘We wish we had better news for you, but you have non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and it’s called B cell and it’s very aggressive.'”

“I went from, I got a little bit of a head cold to I have cancer, and it was pretty overwhelming,” he told the publication. “This has been a really fast roller coaster ride of a journey.”

Dave Coulier’s Diagnosis

While speaking with PEOPLE, Dave explained how he learned about Non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

“When I first got the news, I was stunned, of course, because I didn’t expect it, and then, reality settled in and I found myself remarkably calm with whatever the outcome was going to be,” the actor said. “I don’t know how to explain it, but there was an inner calm about all of it, and I think that that’s part of what I’ve seen with the women in my family go through. They really instilled that in me and inspired me in a way because they were magnificent going through what they went through, and I just thought, ‘I’m okay with this too.’ I’ve had an incredible life on a journey with incredible people around me and I’m okay. It does change perspective for sure.”

Dave added that his wife, Melissa Bring and their kids “had a very specific plan for how they were going to treat this.” Since his bone marrow test came back negative, the comedian said that his “chances of curable went from something low to 90 percent range. And so that was a great day.”

What Is Non-Hodgkin lymphoma?

Non-Hodgkin lymphoma (also known as non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma or NHL) is a form of cancer that begins in the lymphatic system of the body, according to Mayo Clinic. This is part of a human’s immune system to fight off germs. White blood cells – known as “lymphocytes” grow abnormally, which can lead to tumor growth throughout the body.

How Is Dave Coulier’s Health Today?

Dave learned about his cancer diagnosis in October 2024, he told PEOPLE. Two weeks later, he began chemotherapy. Now that he’s well into treatment, the Detroit, Michigan, native admitted that he has his “good” and “bad” days.

“Some days are nauseous and dizzy, and then there’s other days where the steroids kick in, and I feel like I have a ton of energy,” he explained.