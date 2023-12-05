Jodie Sweetin Reveals Whether She’d Reprise Her ‘Full House’ Role Without Bob Saget

Image Credit: Picture Perfect/Shutterstock

Another Full House sequel isn’t off the table, series star Jodie Sweetin exclusively told Hollywood Life while promoting her collaboration with Align Probiotic’s new product, Align Bloating Relief + Food Digestion. However, it would never “be the same” without the late Bob Saget, the actress noted while describing what a possible future series would look like without him.

“I would always leave that door open [to do another Full House spinoff], but I will say that I think now without Bob — that’s been … on all of our minds is like, would it ever be the same without, without Danny Tanner?” Jodie pointed out while acknowledging that Bob “was the heart” of the show.

The former Fuller House actress, though, revealed, “I will never say that I would never play Stephanie again. The door is always open, as we say, to playing Stephanie. She’s a character that I know so well. Sometimes, I don’t know if she was influenced by me or me by her, I’m not sure.”

If the cast ever reunites for another show, Jodie said that they would “probably wait” until they are “Golden Girls-aged” in order to explore a plot in which Bob’s character, Danny, “has passed [away].”

“So, we’ll see. But I will never say that I wouldn’t play Stephanie [again],” the Perfect Romance actress concluded.

Full House was Jodie’s breakout role as a child star. She landed the part of Stephanie Tanner and starred in the original TV show from 1987 through 1995, reprising her character in Netflix’s five-season sequel, Fuller House, from 2016 through 2020. Bob portrayed her father, Danny Tanner, in both sitcoms. Original cast members Candace Cameron Bure, Andrea Barber, John Stamos, Dave Coulier and Lori Loughlin all reunited for the second series. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen did not reprise their shared role as Michelle Tanner.

Bob’s untimely death in January 2022 shocked his co-stars and fans alike. At the time, Jodie penned a tribute to her late TV dad in an Instagram post alongside a photo with several of the original stars, including Bob.

“Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family. And now, we grieve as a family,” the Merry Swissmas actress wrote. “Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now, our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob. He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly. We ask in Bob’s honor, hug the people you love. No one gave better hugs than Bob.”