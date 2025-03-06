‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Cast: Meet the Main Actors in the Movie

Image Credit: Getty Images

Daredevil: Born Again is just a screen away, now streaming on Disney+. Directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, the series premiered on March 4, 2025, with two episodes that immediately caught viewers off guard with an intense opening.

“We cannot tell you the amount of thought that was put into basically the first 15 minutes—everything went under a microscope,” Benson shared while speaking to GamesRadar+. He explained that every detail in the introduction was carefully crafted to set the tone for the rest of the season.

“It kind of kicks off this idea of the camera becoming this force that’s representing this crisis of faith that Matt’s gonna have to go through for the rest of the season,” Benson continued. The show promises a deep dive into the character’s struggles, making for an intense and gripping season.

Cast of Daredevil

Charlie Cox

Charlie Cox reprises his role as Daredevil/Matt Murdock. Speaking to USA Today, he reflected on his character, saying, “Matt Murdock is more of a lie than Daredevil is true. He’s the lawyer trying to function within ordinary rule of law, but at the same time he is deceiving pretty much everyone.” Adding that Daredevil is, “the antithesis of what a hero is and can cross over into the darkness on numerous occasions.”

Cox has also portrayed Matt Murdock in other Marvel projects, including Spider-Man: No Way Home, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Echo, and more, according to IMDb.

Margarita Levieva

Margarita Levieva plays Heather Glenn. She has starred in several other TV series, including The Acolyte, Litvinenko, In From the Cold, and more, per IMDb.

Vincent D’Onofrio

Vincent D’Onofrio reprises his role as Wilson Fisk. His notable projects include Men in Black, The Cell, and Echo, according to IMDb.

Deborah Ann Woll

Deborah Ann Woll plays Karen Page. She is best known for her roles in True Blood, Escape Room, and the 2015 Daredevil series, per her IMDb page.

Wilson Bethel

Wilson Bethel portrays Benjamin “Dex” Poindexter. Like Deborah Ann Woll, he also starred in the 2015 Daredevil series, along with other projects listed on his IMDb page. His return to the role adds another layer to the show’s deep, character-driven story.