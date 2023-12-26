Danielle Brooks’ Husband: Everything to Know About Dennis Gelin & Their Marriage

Danielle Brooks, 34, is best known as a talented actress who has starred in many impressive roles over the years. From the successful television series Orange is the New Black to the newest version of the drama The Color Purple, she has built up quite the resume in her professional life, but she has also found success in her love life. Danielle married Dennis Gelin in 2022 and their marriage seems to be stronger than ever.

Although the lovebirds tend to be pretty private about their romance, they made their big wedding a joyous one and Danielle made sure to gush over her husband in a sweet post on their one-year anniversary. “When I reflect on our first year of marriage, I know in my heart, through all the ups and the downs this year came with, I still choose you,” she wrote alongside a video of memories of the special day, which can be seen below. “I love you Dennis. Cheers to a lifetime together. Thanks for making the video pops. Thanks to Mike for the footage. I do not own the rights to this music.”

Find out more about Dennis and his love story with Danielle below.

Dennis Reportedly Works in Real Estate

Danielle’s loving spouse is a real estate agent, according to Extra. Not much else is known about his professional life since unlike his wife, he has lived most of his life out of the spotlight.

How Did Danielle and Dennis Meet?

The couple met at a game night that Danielle and a friend held. Dennis was invited by a friend of a friend and she told Vogue it became a night she will “remember forever.”

“He rolled in mad late, like two to three hours late,” she explained to the outlet. “When all of us heard the door ring, the group decided to play a trick and grill the next person who walked in the door. I opened the door and everyone gave him the death stare. As the host, it felt a bit harsh for someone I didn’t know to get playfully grilled, so I decided to quickly greet him with a smile and asked to take his coat. He smiled back.”

She went on to describe him. “A brother with a clean slate, has his own, and is thoughtful. Jackpot,” she said. “I quickly slid him my phone to exchange numbers. In that moment, I knew this was a man who was going to always love and appreciate me. I had found someone who wasn’t going to take me for granted, someone who knew my worth.”

When Did Danielle and Dennis Get Married?

Danielle and Dennis started dating after their initial meeting and did so for two and a half years before getting engaged. They went on to have a gorgeous wedding in Miami, FL in 2022 and Danielle even wore two amazing wedding gowns. One gown was from luxury British bespoke brand Alonuko and was designed by London-based designer, Gbemi Okunlola. Her second gown was custom-designed by close friend Christian Siriano.

“It was very important to me to find a black wedding dress designer. When I tell you I hit jackpot finding @alonuko_bespoke, I hit jackpot,” Danielle wrote in an Instagram post showing off her gown. “She was incredible to work with and even flew all the way from London two days before my wedding to make sure the dress arrived in time. Thank you for your talent and professionalism! Brides, hire her!!! Thank you for adding to my special day!”

She also praised Christian’s dress. “Words can’t express how grateful I am to have a friend like you. You’ve held me down from one of my first carpets to the most important day of my life! I love you and appreciate your friendship! Thank you for my 3 in 1 dress! Love you @csiriano,” she captioned a photo alongside the designer.

Dennis wore a custom suit by Garcon Couture and Broadway stars Jeremy Pope and Amber Iman sang “A Thousand Years” and “We Will Never Break” while the couple walked down the aisle at the Alfred DuPont Building. Danielle later couldn’t help but fondly reminisce about the memorable day in her interview with Vogue.

“There wasn’t a dry eye in the building,” she said about the wedding. “The room was flowing with love, joy, and togetherness.”

Do Danielle and Dennis Have Any Children?

Danielle and Dennis welcomed their daughter, Freeya, in 2019, almost three years before their marriage. “This moment is sacred. This moment is about birth and RE-birth… This moment is about experiencing all that life has to offer me as a woman. I’m living and basking in the right now! And it feels damn good,” Danielle said when she was pregnant.

Danielle took part in her parents’ wedding and looked adorable in a dress while serving as the flower girl for the occasion.