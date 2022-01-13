Danielle Brooks Is Married: ‘OITNB’ Star Weds Dennis Gelin In 2 Wedding Gowns

Taystee is married! ‘Orange Is The New Black’ actress Danielle Brooks tied the knot in a destination wedding in Miami with not one but two dresses.

Danielle Brooks not only wowed fans with her performance in Orange Is The New Black but with her recent wedding gowns— yes, plural. The actress announced that she married Dennis Gelin on Thursday, Jan. 13 and blessed her fans with a fabulous photoshoot where she showed off both of her dresses. The first gown was designed by Oluwagbemisola Okunlola and had a sheer lace bodice and sleeves with a beautiful vine-like design that danced around her top half and glided down her arms. The gown’s full skirt flared out and had a matching vine pattern.

The second dress was just as stunning as the first. Designed by Project Runway host Christian Siriano, the three-in-one dress had a sheer lace corset, sleek lace skirt and a larger-than-life tulle train. And no, the second dress wasn’t an impulse decision. “I always knew I was going to have two dresses,” she told Vogue during her wedding interview. She knew she wanted a look from Christian who she had been friends with since the start of her career and one by a Black designer.

The actress tied the knot in a destination wedding at the Alfred DuPont Building in Miami. Her childhood priest Pastor Baldwin officiated the wedding while her adorable two-year-old daughter Freeya Carel served as the flower girl. The theme of the reception was Chocolate Love and guests found out their seating through chocolate truffles wrapped in gold.

The Tony-nominated actress also wanted to ensure that everyone felt safe during the wedding. Due to the coronavirus pandemic and the rampant Omicron variant, they had precautions at the reception like hand sanitizers at every seat and personalized hors d’oeuvre. She noted that “everyone felt safe because of our COVID measures.”

Danielle noted that the reception was an absolute blast and was “lit” throughout the entire course of the night. “Our wedding party started to dance before the first course even hit the table,” she shared. “We ate phenomenal cake and drank tequila until it literally ran out at the bar. You could feel that after two years of being in a pandemic we all yearned for moments to create memories together, and we are glad we could provide that. The room was flowing with love, joy, and togetherness.”