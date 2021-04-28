Daniel Radcliffe’s Girlfriend: Everything To Know About Erin Darke, Plus His Romance Timeline

Learn more about Daniel Radcliffe’s longtime partner, Erin Darke! Take a look at our comprehensive timeline of how the two stars met and more.

Over the years, Daniel Radcliffe has made a concerted effort to keep one aspect of his life completely private: his romantic relationships. But within the last decade, the Harry Potter actor, 31, has become much more open to chatting and even gushing about his longtime love, actress Erin Darke! The two actors met nearly a decade ago and have maintained a flourishing relationship despite being in the spotlight. Let’s take a look back at how the two got together and learn more about Erin Dark and Dan’s relationship timeline with this comprehensive breakdown below.

Who Is Erin Darke?

Although Erin Darke might not be quite as famous as her partner, who skyrocketed to fame when he was a preteen in the first installment of the Harry Potter film franchise, she is just as much a respected and beloved actor and creative. Erin, born September 10, 1984, is an actress. The star got her start in a number of guest and small, supporting roles in film and TV. Her notable early appearances on the small and silver screens came with 2011’s We Need To Talk About Kevin, Young Adult, and the TV series Pan Am.

By the mid-2010s, Erin’s star was quickly on the rise. She began to get more work in major projects like the TV show Good Girls Revolt and in the 2018 series Dietland. Between 2017-2018, though, Erin played the role of Mary on the Emmy-winning series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Erin has continued to act, and will next appear in the pilot for a potential series called It’s A Man’s World. Oddly enough, it’s through acting that Erin actually met and got to know Dan. The two starred together in the 2013 film Kill Your Darlings, but more on that later!

Daniel Radcliffe’s Past Relationships

Very little is known about Dan’s past romantic history beyond what he has openly shared. The actor was launched into the limelight when he was barely a teenager. As such, many of the close relationships that Dan has cultivated and maintained throughout his life have been through his work on the Harry Potter films and projects since the final film came out in July 2011. But as he’s gotten older and more comfortable with his stardom, Dan has shed some light on the romantic part of his life

In the early 2010s, he started dating Rosie Coker, whom he met on the set of Harry Potter & The Deathly Hallows Part II. Dan talked about his romance with Rosie during his January 2012 profile with Parade. “We’ve been going out for just over a year now,” Dan said at the time. “When Rosie’s here, every day seems better. Ultimately, I think, it comes down to that—having somebody in your life who makes you happier than you thought you could be. When you find somebody like Rosie, who is smart, kind, loving, and not crazy, you hang on to her,” he said at the time.

Prior to dating Rosie, Dan confirmed that “every girlfriend I’ve ever had I met through work, and I generally spent a lot of time with each before we started hanging out. We never went on dates. Rosie was the first girl I went on dates with.” Even still, Dan was not a fan of dating. “I hated dating because I’m crap at it,” he said while laughing. “With Rosie, I didn’t know what was appropriate, like on which date you’re supposed to try and kiss her.” After Dan and Rosie split, he started dating Erin.

Daniel Radcliffe’s Relationship With Erin Darke

Erin and Dan met on the set of the aforementioned 2013 movie Kill Your Darlings in 2012. Dan played real-life writer Allen Ginsburg in the film, while Erin played Gwendolyn. “It’ll be a hell of a story to tell our kids one day because of what our characters do with each other,” Dan told People in April 2019, referencing an intense sex scene the two actors shared. “Our characters are meeting and flirting with each other, so there is this kind of sweet record of us just meeting for the first time and flirting,” he said.

Erin was totally smitten with Dan. She even gushed about how mature their relationship was, and how they see one another as equals in their romantic partnership. “One of the first things we bonded over was how much we really love what we do and there’s something that’s really beautiful and really lovely about being with someone who just innately understands that about you,” Erin told People in July 2018. “He helps me make self-tapes sometimes. He’s a great reader, by the way. We’re both incredibly supportive of the other person’s career.”

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Erin and Dan have been quarantining together in their Manhattan apartment. As for the couple’s future after almost a decade together, they’re more than content with where they stand now, and don’t feel the pressure to give in to marriage rumors. “We’re at the point now where I’ve seen my own wedding reported several times,” Erin told Vulture in March 2020.

After years of having to navigate being in the spotlight while maintaining as much of a semblance of a normal life as possible, Dan really found his perfect match with Erin. “I grew up doing lots of things where I thought, ‘This is super nerdy. I’ll never be able to do this around a girl,'” the actor told Radio Times magazine in early 2020. “But that’s the wonderful thing about the moment you find the relationship you’re meant to be in. It’s like, ‘Oh, I can do all of that stuff and you don’t mind. And you actually think it’s fun, too. This is fantastic!'”