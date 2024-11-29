Who Won NFL’s Thursday Game? Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants Score

Image Credit: Getty Images

Three National Football League games took place on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 28, 2024, with one of the most anticipated matchups being the Dallas Cowboys versus the New York Giants. The game was held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, where one team earned the chance to enjoy some turkey after the game. Texas has been the home of the NFL’s Thanksgiving Day games since 1966, as reported by USA Today. While many were focused on spending time with family and enjoying a hearty feast, others tuned in to watch this exciting football game.

Who Won Between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants?

The Dallas Cowboys secured a 27–20 victory over the New York Giants at their home stadium, per ESPN. This win marked an important milestone for the Cowboys, as it was one of their first home victories in quite some time. After the game, head coach Mike McCarthy reflected on the significance of the win, stating, “You have to recognize the way we played in the past here and the crowds are -– it’s an incredible place to compete, our friends our great. So yes, it’s definitely overdue. It was important to get the win…it was really really important to get a home win.”

Per ESPN, Key players from the game included quarterback Drew Locke, who threw for 178 passing yards, and Cooper Rush, who had 195 passing yards. In the rushing game, Drew Locke also contributed 57 yards, while Rico Dowdle led with 112 rushing yards. In receiving, Malik Nabers earned 69 yards, and Kavontae Turpin contributed 53 receiving yards.

When Do the Dallas Cowboys Play Next?

The Dallas Cowboys are set to play next during Week 14 of the NFL season on Monday Night Football, December 9, 2024. They will face the Cincinnati Bengals at AT&T Stadium. According to ESPN, the Cowboys currently hold a record of five wins and seven losses, and the upcoming game will be crucial as they aim to improve their standings.

When Do the New York Giants Play Next?

The New York Giants will play next on Sunday, December 8, 2024, during Week 14 of the NFL season. They will face the New Orleans Saints in what promises to be an exciting matchup. Per ESPN, the team has won two games and lost 10.