COVID Symptoms 2024: Signs of New Variant to Watch

Image Credit: Getty Images

With the holiday season in the U.S., there is often a rise in cases of colds, flu, and COVID-19. As people gather indoors and travel increases, the spread of respiratory illnesses becomes more common. Health experts are closely monitoring the spread of new variants, with cases rising in several regions.

Find out what symptoms to look for, how to protect yourself, and more below.

What Are the Symptoms of the New COVID Variant?

The symptoms caused by the dominant variants circulating, XEC and KP.3.1.1, are very similar to those caused by previous omicron subvariants, according to experts.

Common COVID-19 symptoms include:

Sore throat

Congestion

Runny nose

Cough

Fatigue

Headache and body aches

Fever or chills

Shortness of breath

Nausea or loss of appetite

Diarrhea

Loss of sense of taste or smell

While the latest COVID-19 variants seem to cause milder illness overall, they can still lead to severe disease that requires hospitalization. Some individuals are at a higher risk, including those over 65, people with underlying medical conditions, and those who are immunocompromised.

Additionally, each time a person contracts COVID-19, they risk developing long COVID, a condition where symptoms persist or reemerge for weeks or months after infection, according to the CDC.

How Can You Protect Yourself from COVID-19?

By following precautions, you can help reduce your risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19. Here are some key ways to protect yourself: