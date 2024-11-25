Countdown to Christmas: How Many Days Left Until the Holiday

Image Credit: SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

Santa Claus is coming to town! Christmas is just around the corner, but the holiday spirit has been alive for some since November 1. The holiday, which so many look forward to, is now less than a month away. Christmas shopping, festive music, and cozy holiday pajamas are already in full swing.

Christmas is not only about family time, prayers, and gift-giving—it’s also about spreading joy to others, as the “Christmas Queen” herself, Mariah Carey, has done. The 55-year-old singer told USA Today, “I think we all go through difficult times, and there’s a lot of people that, especially during the holidays, they really kind of have a rough time with it.”

Mariah added, “And that is the reason why I try to make people happy and to have a festive moment, you know, just to get through it. I try to be there as a friend to anyone who needs one.”

The most wonderful time of the year has arrived, and with December just days away, the official countdown to Christmas can begin!

How Many More Days Until Christmas 2024?

There are exactly 30 days (one month) until Christmas, which falls on December 25, 2024. For Christmas Eve, celebrated on December 24, there are 29 days left.

Are Any New Christmas Movies Coming Out This Year?

Yes, there are! Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas lineup will include holiday classics like Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Home Alone, and The Santa Clause. Alongside these, a few new holiday films are set to bring extra cheer this season: Holiday Touchdown: A Chief’s Love Story, inspired by the Kansas City Chiefs, premieres on Hallmark Channel on November 30. The Merry Gentlemen, starring early 2000s heartthrob Chad Michael Murray, became available to stream on Netflix starting November 20.

Between these new releases and timeless favorites, there’s plenty to keep your holiday movie nights merry and bright!

When Is Black Friday 2024?

As always, Black Friday takes place the day after Thanksgiving. In 2024, Black Friday will occur on Friday, November 29.

When Is Cyber Monday 2024?

Cyber Monday, the online shopping event that follows Black Friday, will happen on Monday, December 2, 2024.

With Christmas deals, festive movies, and the holiday spirit in full swing, the countdown to the most magical day of the year has officially begun. Get ready to celebrate!