Comic-Con 2020: A Look Back At Best Dressed Stars Of All-Time

One of our favorite weekends ever is here and we can barely contain our excitement! San Diego Comic-Con is a super fun way to celebrate all the nerdy things we love — and to see some of the biggest movie stars wear stunning outfits! Although the traditional in-person event has been canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the organizers decided to go on with an entire at-home version of the convention for the first time and we’re super thrilled!

Hot stars like Angelina Jolie, Nina Dobrev, and Kristen Stewart have slayed the red carpet and panels in the past with gorgeous outfits — we can hardly wait to see what sexy ensembles celebs will roll up with this year!

Angelina stunned when she showed up to 2019 Comic-Con in a figure-flattering sleeveless black dress. The one-shouldered fashion choice had a cut-out part on one side and she paired the look with classic and pretty black heels. The award-winning actress also chose to have her long dark locks down and swept to one side as she smiled during her time on stage.

Vampire Diaries actress Nina has had some pretty incredible outfits at Comic-Con over the years. For example, 2014 was a hot year for Nina as far as outfits go at SDCC. For the red carpet, she wore a gorgeous royal blue leather skater skirt with a sheer, white button-up, complete with a black necktie. She paired her outfit with some nude and black pumps and wore her hair curly and down.

While her whole look was fabulous, we can’t take our eyes off her skirt! During the Vampire Diaries panel that year, Nina stunned in a white and blue, patterned dress. The blue stitched pattern on the dress appeared to be embroidered giving her outfit a lot of texture.

Actress Lea Michele, 31, kept things super sexy at the 2016 Comic-Con, two years later. Lea walked the Scream Queens press line in a tight, white dress with an incredible low cut slit down the front putting her cleavage on full display! Lea wore her long hair down and accompanied the look with some super dramatic eye makeup as well. We’re definitely a fan of this sexy ensemble, Lea!

