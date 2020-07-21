SDCC @ Home 2020: How To Watch Panels Online & Everything Else To Know

San Diego Comic-Con is happening — at home this year. There are a number of exciting panels, and you can watch them all very easily. Here’s everything you need to know.

For the first time in its 50-year history, San Diego Comic-Con is going virtual with Comic-Con@Home. The annual San Diego convention was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Despite this being an entirely virtual event, there are a number of amazing panels to watch and stars involved to get you just as excited. Since this is all-new territory, there are few key things to know about Comic-Con@Home.

The virtual event will exist on the official comiccon.org website which, at 9 a.m. PT on July 22, will transform to Comic-Con@Home. The redesigned Home Page will be the means by which participants can access programming, the Online Exhibit Hall, and various events and interactive elements, as each will be supported by a variety of different platforms. YouTube will be hosting over 350 panels and programs, as well as the 2020 Eisner Awards. Check out the most notable TV and movie panels scheduled for Comic-Con@Home. You can watch the panels live as they happen.

July 23

10 a.m. PT — Star Trek Universe panel (CBS All Access)

11 a.m. PT — Solar Opposites panel (Hulu)

12 a.m. PT — Duncanville panel (FOX)

12 p.m. PT — Truth Seekers panel (Amazon Prime Video)

1 p.m. PT — His Dark Materials panel (HBO)

1 p.m. PT — Marvel’s 616 panel (Disney+)

1 p.m. PT — Utopia panel (Amazon Prime Video)

2 p.m. PT — Upload panel (Amazon Prime Video)

2 p.m. PT — The New Mutants movie panel

3 p.m. PT — The Boys panel (Amazon Prime Video)

3 p.m. PT — Superstore panel (NBC)

4 p.m. PT — The Blacklist panel (NBC)

5 p.m. PT — Close Enough panel (HBO Max)

5 p.m. PT — Van Helsing panel (Syfy)

July 24

10 a.m. PT — Charlize Theron: Evolution Of A Badass – An Action Hero Career Retrospective

11 a.m. PT — Adventure Time: Distant Lands — BMO panel (HBO Max)

11 a.m. PT — Vikings panel (History)

12 p.m. PT — Fear The Walking Dead panel (AMC)

12 p.m. PT — Infinity Train panel (HBO Max)

1 p.m. PT — The Walking Dead panel (AMC)

2 p.m. PT — The Walking Dead: The World Beyond panel (AMC)

3 p.m. PT — The Capture panel (Peacock)

3 p.m. PT — HBO Max Adult Animation panel

3 p.m. PT — Helstrom panel (Hulu)

4 p.m. PT — Bob’s Burgers panel (FOX)

4 p.m. PT — Crossing Swords panel (Hulu)

5 p.m. PT — A Zoom with Joss Whedon

5 p.m. PT — Archer panel (FXX)

5 p.m. PT — Pandora panel (The CW)

July 25

10 a.m. PT — Cosmos: Possible Worlds panel (FOX)

11 a.m. PT — The Simpsons panel (FOX)

12 p.m. PT — Bless The Harts panel (FOX)

12 p.m. PT — Phineas & Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe panel (Disney+)

1 p.m. PT — American Dad! panel (TBS)

1 p.m. PT — The Right Stuff panel (Disney+)

2 p.m. PT — Family Guy panel (FOX)

2 p.m. PT — For All Mankind panel (Apple TV+)

3 p.m. PT — Brave New World panel (Peacock)

3 p.m. PT — The Order panel (Netflix)

3 p.m. PT — Bill & Ted Face the Music movie panel

4 p.m. PT — Lovecraft Country panel (HBO)

4 p.m. PT — Stumptown panel (ABC)

5 p.m. PT — What We Do In The Shadows panel (FX)

5 p.m. PT — Wynonna Earp panel (Syfy)

6 p.m. PT — NOS4A2 panel (AMC)

July 26

10 a.m. PT — Hoops panel (Netflix)

10 a.m. PT — Motherland: Fort Salem panel (Freeform)

11 a.m. PT — NEXT panel (FOX)

12 p.m. PT — The 100 panel (The CW)

12 p.m. PT — HBO Max and Cartoon Network Studios: Summer Camp Island, Fungies, Tig N Seek, Esme & Roy panel

1 p.m. PT — The Goldbergs panel (ABC)

1 p.m. PT — Looney Tunes Cartoons panel (HBO Max)

2 p.m. PT — A Conversation with Nathan Fillion

Last year, Marvel Studios had a massive panel with stars like Angelina Jolie, Chris Hemsworth, and more in Hall H. There’s no Marvel Studios panel on the Comic-Con@Home schedule this year, but you never know. There could some surprises in store!

In addition, the Online Exhibit Hall, with approximately 700 exhibitors, will exist on the GoExpo by Community Brands page. For those that love gaming, those activities will live on the Discord platform.