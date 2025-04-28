Columbus Day 2025: When Is the Federal Holiday?

Image Credit: Getty Images

With many holidays and federal observances celebrated throughout the years, one particular day is set to return — Columbus Day. On April 27, 2025, President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social “I’m bringing Columbus Day back from the ashes.”

As Trump plans to restore the holiday, learn when it will take place now that he’s back in office and moving forward with reinstating the day.

What Is Columbus Day About?

Columbus Day is recognized as the day explorer Christopher Columbus marked his arrival in the Americas. On this day, Indigenous Peoples’ Day is also observed by some. Some celebrate both holidays, while others observe only one.

Many people even get the day off from work, school, and other obligations.

In 2021, former President Joe Biden shared a proclamation offering historical background on Columbus’ story, “More than 500 years ago, after securing the support of Queen Isabella I and King Ferdinand II, Christopher Columbus launched the Niña, the Pinta, and the Santa Maria from the coast of Spain in 1492. While he intended to end his quest in Asia, his 10-week journey instead landed him on the shores of the Bahamas, making Columbus the first of many Italian explorers to arrive in what would later become known as the Americas.”

When Is Columbus Day 2025?

Columbus Day will take place on October 13, 2025. It normally falls on the second Monday in October.

Why Is Donald Trump Bringing Columbus Day Back?

He noted on Truth Social, “The Democrats did everything possible to destroy Christopher Columbus, his reputation, and all of the Italians that love him so much. They tore down his Statues, and put up nothing but ‘WOKE,’ or even worse, nothing at all! Well, you’ll be happy to know, Christopher is going to make a major comeback. I am hereby reinstating Columbus Day under the same rules, dates, and locations, as it has had for all of the many decades before!”