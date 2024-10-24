CNN’s Town Hall with Kamala Harris: Highlights

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

As the presidential race draws to a close, Kamala Harris joined host Anderson Cooper at a CNN town hall in Pennsylvania on Wednesday night. Donald Trump, who had previously indicated he would participate in a second presidential debate, declined both a follow-up debate and an invitation from the network to join a similar forum.

At the forum, with less than two weeks until Election Day on November 5, the Democratic nominee’s message was clear: whatever you think is bad, Trump is worse. Even in the absence of the former president, the Vice President repeatedly labeled him as anti-democratic, unfit for office, and a criminal.

When asked about the devastating situation of Palestinians in Gaza, she swiftly directed her response toward a sharp critique of the Republican nominee.

“For many people who care about this issue, they also care about bringing down the price of groceries,” she stated. “They also care about our democracy and about not having a president of the United States who admires dictators and is a fascist.”

Here are some additional highlights from Harris’ CNN town hall.

Harris Says Trump Is a Fascist

When asked Wednesday night if she considers Trump a fascist, Harris readily agreed with Cooper, saying, “Yes, I do.”

She also highlighted senior military leaders who served under Trump and have labeled him a fascist, including former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley and Trump’s former White House Chief of Staff, retired Marine General John Kelly.

“I also believe that the people who know him best on this subject should be trusted,” Harris stated.

Harris Distances Herself from Biden

Harris has faced repeated questions on the campaign trail about how—and to what degree—she would break from President Joe Biden on policy. While she has often sidestepped these inquiries, after Biden stated on October 15, “Every president has to cut their own path,” Harris began to signal that she will not mirror Biden—though she remains vague on what specific policies will differ.

She first expressed this during her Fox News interview with Bret Baier last week, emphasizing that her “presidency will not be a continuation of Joe Biden’s presidency.”

Harris reiterated those sentiments on Wednesday night, stating, “My administration will not be a continuation of the Biden administration. I bring my own ideas and experiences to this role. I represent a new generation of leadership on various issues and believe we need to adopt new approaches.”

Harris Tries to Court Republicans

Although Harris has not made a strong impression on conservative voters—particularly regarding issues like border security and immigration—it’s clear that she is striving to attract GOP votes, especially from those who are undecided about Trump.

Her first notable attempt was during her interview with the conservative-leaning Fox News Network, followed by her remarks at the town hall, where she highlighted endorsements from prominent Republicans, including former House member Liz Cheney.

“I traveled this state and others with Liz Cheney. She has endorsed me,” Harris stated, adding that she has support from others as well.

“Dick Cheney is voting for me. Over 400 former members of Republican administrations have endorsed my candidacy. The reason for this is a legitimate fear based on Donald Trump’s words and actions, that he will not uphold an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

Harris Addresses Flip-Flopping on Issues… Kind Of

Harris has made some policy reversals since her 2019 run for president on issues such as her support for redirecting police department funds to social services, backing a single-payer healthcare system, decriminalizing illegal border crossings, and banning fracking.

When asked about these shifts, Harris responded, “I believe in fixing problems. I love fixing problems. And so I pledge to you to be a president who not only works for all Americans, but works on getting stuff done, and that means compromise.”

She added, “Our country deserves a president who is not afraid of good ideas and does not cling to pride. I’m never going to shy away from good ideas. And I’m not going to feel the need to have pride associate with a position that I’ve taken, when the important thing is to build consensus to fix problems.”