Claude Lemieux Cause of Death Updates: How Did the Former NHL Player Die?

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Claude Lemieux, the former NHL forward and four-time Stanley Cup winner, died on May 28, 2026. He was 60. As his former teams pay tribute to the late hockey star, sports fans are reeling from the loss and wondering how he died.

The Montreal Canadiens, for whom Lemieux played from 1983 to 1990, honored their former team member through a statement shared by owner and CEO of Group CH Geoff Molson.

“Today is a dark day for the Canadiens family and the entire hockey community,” Molson said. “I wish to express my most sincere and deepest condolences to Claude’s family and loved ones. A fierce competitor who rose to the occasion in big moments, Claude was a relentless, courageous, and tenacious player who led the team to the highest honors. He embodied the very essence of being a Montreal Canadiens player. Today we mourn the untimely passing of one of our champions. Our thoughts are with his family on this difficult day.”

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman also released a statement on behalf of the whole league.

RIP Claude Lemieux The legend carried the torch into the Bell Centre just a few days ago at Game 3 pic.twitter.com/tGb9tF5o48 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 28, 2026

“Lemieux forged his postseason reputation and won the Cup for the first time as a rookie in 1986, when he scored 10 goals in the Playoffs for the Montreal Canadiens,” Bettman said. ” He won the Conn Smythe Trophy as Playoffs MVP in 1995, scoring 13 goals in 20 postseason games with the New Jersey Devils. He also was an integral part of Cup-winning teams in Colorado, in 1996, and back with New Jersey in 2000.

Here’s what we know so far about Lemiuex’s untimely death.

Who Is Claude Lemieux?

As previously noted, Lemieux was a renowned NHL player who won four Stanley Cups throughout his time on the ice. He played professionally from 1983 to 2009.

How Did Claude Lemieux Die?

An official cause of death has not been disclosed for Lemieux at the time of publication. However, TMZ Sports reported that he died by suicide.

According to the outlet, Lemieux was found by his adult son at the family furniture business at around 3 a.m.

What Happened to Claude Lemieux?

The details surrounding Lemieux’s final days are unclear. Just three days before he was found dead, Lemieux was the Montreal Canadiens’ Bell Centre torchbearer for Game 3.

Was Claude Lemieux Married With Children?

Yes. Lemieux is survived by his wife, Deborah, and their four children: Brendan, Claudia, Michael and Christopher.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

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