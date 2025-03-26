Cindyana Santangelo’s Kids: About the Late ‘Married With Children’ Star’s Family

Image Credit: FilmMagic

Cindyana Santangelo was 58 years old when she died in March 2025, according to multiple outlets. While her cause of death is still under investigation, the late Married…with Children actress’ inner circle is in mourning. Santangelo’s friend Cynthia Banuelos shared a public tribute to honor her life, career and her family, as Santangelo was a mother to two kids.

“My heart aches as I write this. I’m still in shock and disbelief. How can you be gone???” Banuelos wrote in a joint Instagram post with Santangelo’s Instagram account on March 25, 2025. “I will feel your presence in every crashing wave, every salty breeze, and every shimmering reflection of the sun on the ocean’s surface. You were my best friend, my wifey, my kindred spirit. The most gorgeous mermaid in human form. Forever drawn to the sea.”

Banuelos also pointed out in her caption that Santangelo’s “reason for living” was being a mother to her two sons.

“Though you are no longer here in the way I wish you could be, I know you’re swimming in eternal waters, watching over us with that radiant smile,” Banuelos continued in her tribute. “Every seashell I find, every wave that kisses the shore, will be a reminder that your love is still all around me. Swim free, my beautiful mermaid. Until we meet again. I love you my Wifey for Lifey. My Beautiful Soul Seaster.”

Learn more about Santangelo’s family, including her husband and children, below.

Who Is Cindyana Santangelo?

Santangelo was a model, dancer and actress. According to her IMDb profile, the New York City native received a scholarship to attend the Lee Strasberg School in London, and she trained at the University of Southern California’s School of Cinema and Television and New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts.

Cindyana Santangelo’s Movies & TV Shows

In addition to starring in Married… with Children, Santangelo also danced in several music videos, including Young MC’s “Bust a Move,” and she appeared in the television shows ER and CSI:Miami. She also starred in the movie Hollywood Homicide.

Did Cindyana Santangelo Have Kids?

Yes, Santangelo was a mother two to kids, whom she frequently included on her Instagram page.

How Did Cindyana Santangelo Die?

At the time of publication, Santangelo’s cause of death is still under investigation. TMZ reported that she died after receiving cosmetic shots at home.