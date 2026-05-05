Search

NewsExpand Menu

EntertainmentExpand Menu

BeautyExpand Menu

FashionExpand Menu

ShoppingExpand Menu

TrendingExpand Menu

Celebrity BiosExpand Menu

Cinco De Mayo: Learn About the Day Which Honors Mexican Culture

Cinco de Mayo is finally here, and many are ready to celebrate with a fiesta. Learn everything you need to know about this day that honors Mexican culture—from its historical background to its modern-day traditions and more.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
May 5, 2026 4:01PM EDT
LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 05: Judith Merillo (L) Esmeralda Garcia (2nd-L) Guillermo Nunez (C) Mariana Nanez and Ileana Garcia (R) members of the all-female strolling Mariachi band, Ellas Son, perform at Los Angeles Farmer Market during Cinco de Mayo festivities on May 5, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. Nunez was filling for the recovering injured female base player who was shot in the arm at a Mexican restaurant two weeks ago. Cinco de Mayo celebrates the 1862 Mexican victory over the French in the Battle of Puebla. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Image Credit: Getty Images

Cinco de Mayo is finally here! The special day honors Mexican heritage and is widely celebrated in the United States with fun festivities. 

Previously, former President Joe Biden acknowledged the occasion during a May 2024 reception, stating, “In America, we defend democracy; we don’t not diminish it.  We protect freedoms; we don’t take them away.  An America where the economy grows from the middle out and the bottom up, the wealthy pay their fair share, and working people have a fair shot — that’s what we’re about: an America where no one is left behind.”

He added, “Folks, the reason why we’re the fastest-growing country in the world, why we’re the best economy in the world is because of immigration.”

Biden went on to say, “What I see in the Latino community is doctors, teachers, athletes, artists, community leaders, construction workers, first responders who put themselves on the line to keep the rest of us safe. You are dreamers and doers.  You’re cutting cancer.  You’re commanding the military.  You’re taking deep steps into space.  And it matters.  You matter.  You really do.  You matter more than we can express.”

With the special occasion here, learn more about its background, traditions, and more as Hollywood Life rounds up key facts about Cinco de Mayo.

DENVER, CO - MAY 8: Dancers with Ballet Folklorico Baile Caliente perform on the Fiesta Folkloric & Confluence Music Stage during Cinco De Mayo festivities at Civic Center Park on May 8, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. The annual event is back after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic. The festivities included dancing, music, vendors, food and entertainment for children. The Cinco de Mayo "Celebrate Culture" Festival is produced by NEWSED Community Development Corporation. Through their programming they conduct economic development in poor communities and provide affordable housing opportunities to low and moderate income families and individuals. Established in 1973, NEWSED's mission is "to promote and develop economic, community programs and projects that raise the income, educational and political levels of Denver residents". (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Is Cinco de Mayo Today?

Yes, the celebration takes place today — May 5, 2024.

What Is Cinco de Mayo?

Cinco de Mayo commemorates Mexico’s victory over the Second French Empire in the Battle of Puebla in 1862. While it is celebrated in the city of Puebla, where the battle occurred, the holiday is much more widely observed in the United States.

It is often marked with festive gatherings featuring Mexican-inspired food and beverages such as tacos, quesadillas, burritos, beer, margaritas, and more.

When Is Mexico’s Independence Day?

Although the two dates are often confused, Mexico celebrates its Independence Day on September 16, not May 5.