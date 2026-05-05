Cinco De Mayo: Learn About the Day Which Honors Mexican Culture

Image Credit: Getty Images

Cinco de Mayo is finally here! The special day honors Mexican heritage and is widely celebrated in the United States with fun festivities.

Previously, former President Joe Biden acknowledged the occasion during a May 2024 reception, stating, “In America, we defend democracy; we don’t not diminish it. We protect freedoms; we don’t take them away. An America where the economy grows from the middle out and the bottom up, the wealthy pay their fair share, and working people have a fair shot — that’s what we’re about: an America where no one is left behind.”

He added, “Folks, the reason why we’re the fastest-growing country in the world, why we’re the best economy in the world is because of immigration.”

Biden went on to say, “What I see in the Latino community is doctors, teachers, athletes, artists, community leaders, construction workers, first responders who put themselves on the line to keep the rest of us safe. You are dreamers and doers. You’re cutting cancer. You’re commanding the military. You’re taking deep steps into space. And it matters. You matter. You really do. You matter more than we can express.”

With the special occasion here, learn more about its background, traditions, and more as Hollywood Life rounds up key facts about Cinco de Mayo.

Is Cinco de Mayo Today?

Yes, the celebration takes place today — May 5, 2024.

What Is Cinco de Mayo?

Cinco de Mayo commemorates Mexico’s victory over the Second French Empire in the Battle of Puebla in 1862. While it is celebrated in the city of Puebla, where the battle occurred, the holiday is much more widely observed in the United States.

It is often marked with festive gatherings featuring Mexican-inspired food and beverages such as tacos, quesadillas, burritos, beer, margaritas, and more.

When Is Mexico’s Independence Day?

Although the two dates are often confused, Mexico celebrates its Independence Day on September 16, not May 5.