Chuck Todd’s Net Worth: Find Out the Journalist’s Salary & More

Image Credit: FilmMagic

Chuck Todd left his position with NBC News after 17 years. On January 30, 2025, the on-air journalist, who was earning a sizable salary from the media giant, announced his departure. Now that Chuck is exploring different ventures in his career, many are curious where he’s going next, what his net worth is and more.

Below, learn all about Chuck’s time with NBC News and his earnings.

Chuck Todd’s Salary at NBC

Chuck steadily increased his salary over the years with NBCUniversal. By late 2024, his salary was around $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The former Meet the Press moderator started his journey with NBC in 2007. He steadily worked his way up within the network by providing political analyses.

What Is Chuck Todd’s Net Worth?

Chuck has a net worth of $12 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

I shared some career news on my podcast today. Enjoy! https://t.co/kmZA7bm1Lr — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) January 31, 2025

Why Did Chuck Todd Leave NBC?

In a memo to NBC staff obtained by USA Today, Chuck cited his upcoming “new projects” as the reason behind his departure from NBC. He also thanked the media network for letting him take his “ChuckToddcast” with him.

“There’s never a perfect time to leave a place that’s been a professional home for so long, but I’m pretty excited about a few new projects that are on the cusp of going from ‘pie in the sky’ to ‘near reality,'” Chuck wrote in his memo. “So, I’m grateful for the chance to get a jump start on my next chapter during this important moment. … Needless to say, I do plan to continue to share my reporting and unique perspective of covering politics with data and history as important baselines in understanding where we were, where we are and where we’re going.”

The Miami native pointed out that the media business “has a lot of work to do to win back the trust of viewers/listeners/readers, and I’m convinced the best place to start is from the bottom up.”

“We can’t tolerate propagandists. But it doesn’t mean sticking your head in the sand either,” Todd explained, before advising, “If you ignore reality, you’ll miss the biggest story.”

Chuck further described himself as an entrepreneur at his “core,” spending his first 15 years working for “the company that started the political newsletter craze that dominates today,” adding that this moment “is a ripe moment” for media.

“National media can’t win trust back without having a robust partner locally and trying to game algorithms is no way to inform and report,” Chuck concluded. “People are craving community and that’s something national media or the major social media companies can’t do as well as local media.”