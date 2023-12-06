Chrissy Metz’s Boyfriend: Learn About Her Ex-Husband & Past Relationships

Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Chrissy Metz is a beloved singer and actress. She’s most well-known for her Emmy-nominated performance in the drama This Is Us, but she’s also appeared in popular movies like Breakthrough. In addition to her celebrated acting career, she’s also an accomplished singer with the album Prayed for This Day that came out in 2023. She also released a holiday single “Christmas Calling Me Home” in November 2023.

Chrissy is going to show off her musical abilities when she performs on NBC’s Christmas at the Opry special on Thursday, December 7. The actress, 43, will be one of the many performers for the country music venue’s annual holiday show.

Before she performs at the concert, get to know more about her past relationships.

Martyn Eaden

Before This Is Us became a runaway success in 2016, Chrissy actually had a long-term marriage to British journalist Martyn Eaden, whom she was wed to from 2008 to 2015. The actress opened up about their marriage and split in her book This Is Me. She wrote that the two of them met on a dating site, and eventually got married. She opened up about her struggles with food and attending Overeater’s Anonymous meetings during their marriage, but she said that he began hiking with one of his female co-workers. “I was trying so hard to get ahold of my relationship with my body and break my habit of eating my emotions and of equating food with sharing love. I didn’t know how to spend time with Marty without using,” she wrote, per DailyMail.

She continued to say that the two of them decided to end their marriage after a visit from Martyn’s parents. Chrissy recalled a huge fight that they got into after leaving one of her friend’s parties. “Everything is about you. Chrissy, you are as narcissistic as you are selfish. From the beginning, everything has been about you,” she said that he told her.

Despite the split, and the alleged harsh comments, the actress did say that the two kept in touch after their divorce. “We’re just not the right fit,” she wrote. “But I love him, and I’m always checking in on him. I am still working on being a better ex-wife than I was a wife.”

Josh Stancil

After Chrissy and Martyn split, she began dating Josh Stancil, who was a camerman on This Is Us. The pair started seeing each other after meeting on the set during the first season. After about two years though, the pair called it quits. She revealed that they’d split during an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show in March 2018. “I’m dating myself currently,” she said, via Today.

Chrissy did admit that the two were still friends though. “I’m always friends with people who I was previously with, which is important to me, you know? Because you care about the person. You don’t just dump them off,” she explained.

Hal Rosenfeld

Following her split from Josh, Chrissy began dating composer Hal Rosenfeld. She was with the musician beginning in 2018. She revealed that they dated after he “slid into her DMs” on Instagram during an interview on The Wendy Williams Show. “I get thankfully a lot of messages and I don’t always get to see them all. He had messaged a couple of times, very sweet but not obnoxious or weird. And then I was like, ‘Let me see if he’s cute. Oh, he’s cute! Okay, I guess I can respond,'” she said.

The pair also attended the 2019 Golden Globes together, but unfortunately, it was reported that they broke up in August 2020. Despite the report, Chrissy did clap back to set the timeline straight in an Instagram Story at the time. “For the record, we actually broke up almost two years ago… can’t believe everything you read. #LateToTheParty,” she wrote, via Entertainment Tonight.

Bradley Collins

Chrissy went Instagram Official with her most recent boyfriend Bradley Collins in October 2020. She announced that she was dating the music executive and real estate agent with a photo to celebrate National Boyfriend Day. “Bradley, from the first moment I laid eyes on you I wanted and needed to know you. Now I feel so lucky to love you. You can #Collinsmesmitten for sure,” she wrote.

The couple dated for four years (and even sparked engagement rumors at one point), and during that time, they co-wrote the children’s book When I Talk to God, I Talk About You. Unfortunately, the pair called it a day in October 2023 in a joint statement. “After three and a half years together, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship amicably,” they said. “While we continue to love each other very much, we believe this is the best path for us both. We still have books to write, songs to sing, and a special friendship to keep us in each other’s lives forever.”

Since the split, the This Is Us star did show that they’re still on good terms in a November interview with In Touch Weekly. “I’m friendly with everybody that I’ve dated. We want to hear about the drama and the chaos, but it’s important to say, ‘It just wasn’t what we thought it was going to be, and that’s OK.’ It’s a different version of a relationship, and doesn’t have to be a bad thing. It can be very positive,” she said.