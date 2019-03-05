Chrissy Metz Found ‘The One’: She & BF Are ‘In Love’, Says ‘This Is Us’ Costume Designer

Chrissy Metz is enjoying a whirlwind romance with new beau Hal Rosenfeld, and we’ve got details on why the ‘This Is Us’ star may have found her soulmate!

Chrissy Metz, 38, has been dating composer Hal Rosenfeld for several months and things seem to be going strong for the lovebirds! HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with This Is Us costume designer, Hala Bahmet, at the 21st Annual Costume Guild Awards in Beverly Hills, CA on Feb. 19 who said Chrissy may have found “the one.” Hala, who has also worked on American Crime Story and The Purge: Anarchy dished on the star’s new boyfriend. “She’s really happy! Maybe she’s found the one? He’s lovely! He’s wonderful!” she gushed. Hala revealed that Chrissy, who has portrayed Kate Pearson on the NBC hit for three seasons, is frequented on set by her new beau.

“He comes to set and he’s just so lovely because he’ll bring her special juice and her special things that she really likes,” Hala explained. “To have someone from her personal life show up unexpectedly and bring her a treat, I think is really, really nice and they’re obviously in love. They’re really wonderful. I’m really happy for them.” Chrissy was previously married to British journalist Martyn Eaden until their divorce was finalized in 2015 after nearly eight years of marriage. And now the two-time Golden Globe nominee seems happier than ever, as we previously reported when she was spotted proudly showing off Hal at a jazz night at the W Hotel in Hollywood in Nov. 2018.

Meanwhile, This Is Us fans can breathe a sigh of relief as the multi-talented actress returns to the small screen on Mar. 5 after a week hiatus in the comedy-drama. Chrissy costars alongside Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, and also Milo Ventimiglia, who opened up about the series ending in just three seasons during a guest appearance on the Feb. 21 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I think creatively they have an idea of what they’d like to do to kind of wrap it up in this nice story,” Milo, who plays Jack Pearson, explained to host Ellen DeGeneres. “At least the audience knows, the fans know, they’re going to get three more seasons, which is nice we can commit. It’s not like, will it be on? Won’t it be on? But then beyond that, yeah, maybe there will be more. I don’t know.”