‘This Is Us’ Star Chrissy Metz & BF Bradley Collins Split After Almost 4 Years Together

Image Credit: Tammie/AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Chrissy Metz, 43, and her boyfriend of almost four years, Bradley Collins, have gone their separate ways. The This Is Us actress and her former beau took to Instagram to share a joint message announcing their split and revealed they still “love each other very much” despite the decision. “After three and a half years together, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship amicably,” the message began.

“While we continue to love each other very much, we believe this is the best path for us both. We still have books to write, songs to sing, and a special friendship to keep us in each other’s lives forever,” the message continued.

Chrissy also shared a caption with the post that included the same words. She turned off the comments section of the post, but it did receive more than 35,000 likes within half a day.

Chrissy and Bradley’s news comes after they released their children’s book, When I Talk to God, I Talk About You, in February. It is “a general introduction to prayer and a reminder that children can pray for anything that’s on their heart and minds,” according to Chrissy, and has featured illustrations by Lisa Fields. The book was inspired by the “trauma and tragedy” the now ex-lovebirds have gone through in their lives.

“When [we] were starting to get to know each other, I just realized we had a lot in common,” Bradley told PEOPLE at the time of the release. “And through those conversations, a lot of stuff came up for both of us. Trauma and tragedy doesn’t have an age limit to it, unfortunately.”

“And hopefully this book will remind everyone who reads it that you don’t have to pray just when something bad happens,” Chrissy added. “You can pray when good things happen. It also talks about gratitude, and how being thankful is just as important as praying.”

Chrissy and Bradley first met on the dating app, Bumble, and had their first date in May 2020. Before Bradley, Chrissy had dated Hal Rosenfeld for almost two years from 2018 until 2020.