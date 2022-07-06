Chris Rock’s Dating History: From His Marriage to New Romance With Lake Bell

Chris Rock is known for being funny. But the comedian is also romantic, which is something that was further proven over the weekend of July 4, when he was spotted on two public dates with Lake Bell. While we’ll further explain a bit about their alleged relationship and more of his past romances below, we first want to share one of Chris’ many jokes about relationships. During a standup show (Chris Rock: Tamborine) that aired on Netflix, Chris once said, “love hard or get the f*** out.” He further added that “all you should be doing” in a relationship is “having sex and traveling. F***ing and going places. You should be coming and going.” Now, take a look at his relationship history below!

Malaak Compton

Malaak Compton was Chris Rock’s wife for nearly 20 years. They tied the knot on November 23, 1996 and didn’t finalize their divorce until August 22, 2016, so they were together for a very long time. He eventually opened up about their 2014 split and said he behaved badly while they were married. More specifically, he admitted to cheating on her with multiple women. During his Netflix standup show in 2018, he said, “The last few years have been crazy for me. Don’t clap for that s*** unless you’re a lawyer! You don’t wanna get divorced. You got somebody you love? Hold tight, commit. It’s my fault because I’m a f***ing a**hole. I didn’t listen. I wasn’t kind. I had an attitude. I thought, ‘I pay for everything, I can do what I want.’ That s*** don’t f***ing work. I just thought I was the s***. I didn’t play the tambourine.” In the Netflix special, he not only admitted to cheating, he said he had a porn addiction, too — both of which led to the split with his ex-wife. They share two daughters: Lola and Zahra.

Megalyn Echikunwoke

Chris Rock and Megalyn Echikunwoke started dating shortly after his divorce from Malaak Compton, according to PEOPLE. It was a more casual relationship than the one he had with Malaak, but it lasted four years before they, too, split.

Carmen Ejogo

British actress and singer Carmen Ejogo was linked to Chris Rock after his split with Megalyn. They allegedly started dating in 2020, and were often spotted on public dates from having lunch together to walking while holding hands. But Chris’ romance with Carmen, who was previously married to trip-hop artist Tricky and actor Jeffrey Wright, didn’t last very long.

Lake Bell

Lake Bell is the latest woman to be linked to Chris Rock. Romance speculation first started in the summer of 2022, after they were spotted leaving Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, CA on July 2, 2022 — less than a month since their last outing at a sports game together. A source told Page Six that the duo showed off a bit of PDA, including holding hands, inside the Italian restaurant, leading many to believe they’re dating each other. They were later seen having brunch together at Coast Restaurant in Santa Monica, California on Sunday, July 3. And as we said, they were previously seen attending a St. Louis Cardinals baseball game together in mid-June at Busch Stadium. They were hanging out in a box together at the game, which was captured in a video by TMZ.

Chris has been keeping a low profile professionally ever since he was slapped by Will Smith at the 2022 Academy Awards earlier this year. But as you can see, that hasn’t stopped him from pursuing romantic relationships.