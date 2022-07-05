Chris Rock & Lake Bell Enjoy Brunch Together The Morning After Their 1st Public Date Night: Photo

Chris Rock and Lake Bell further fueled dating rumors by grabbing a bite to eat on the morning of July 3 in Santa Monica, where they enjoyed a romantic dinner the night prior.

July 5, 2022 2:40PM EDT
Image Credit: TMZ

Chris Rock and Lake Bell continued to spend time together following their dinner date over the 4th of July Weekend. The rumored new couple was pictured having brunch together at Coast Restaurant in Santa Monica, California on Sunday, July 3. Chris, 57, and Lake, 43, sat across from each other at a small table where the snacked on fruit. Lake appeared to be enjoying a yogurt parfait for the early morning meal.

Chris Rock and Lake Bell at Coast Restaurant on July 3 (Photo: TMZ)

Chris was dressed casual for brunch in a white shirt, black Adidas pants, and a black hat. Lake wore a white shirt and let her hair down. The comedian and the actress dressed much fancier for their dinner date at Giorgio Baldi on Saturday, July 2, the night before their brunch date.

The two were seen walking into the Santa Monica restaurant but they didn’t hold hands, though they still appeared relaxed and happy to be around each other. A source told Page Six that the duo showed off a bit of PDA, including holding hands, inside the eatery. HollywoodLife has reached out to both Chris and Lake’s reps for comment, but have yet to receive a response.

Chris and Lake were previously seen attending a St. Louis Cardinals baseball game together in mid-June at Busch Stadium. They were hanging out in a box together at the game, which was captured in a video by TMZ, but they kept their visit low-key, not drawing attention to themselves. There were a lot of smiles flashed, though, indicating they were having a fun time.

It’s still unclear if Chris and Lake are an official couple. It doesn’t help that Chris has been so low-key ever since he was slapped by Will Smith at the 2022 Academy Awards earlier this year. Chris has yet to fully address the controversial slap in a stand-up show, but has briefly mentioned it twice. During his first show in Boston, he said he was “still processing” the incident — and “didn’t have a bunch of s— planned” for the audience. He brought it up again during an April 8 show in Palm Springs, where he said, “I’m OK, I have a whole show, and I’m not talking about that until I get paid. Life is good. I got my hearing back.”

