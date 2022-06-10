Chris Evans’ Secret Tattoos: The Ink You’ve Rarely Seen On ‘Avengers’ Star

Chris Evans is a whiz when it comes to picking out the very best movie roles. From Marvel blockbusters like Captain America: Civil War to throwback whodunits like Knives Out, the 40-year-old matinee idol has a keen sense of what fits him perfectly. And the same goes for his tattoos! Chris has amassed a pretty spectacular collection of body art that suits him just fine, even if his adoring fans struggle to get a peek at them as they are easily hidden with clothing.

The reason Chris keeps his tattoos a bit of a secret is a simple one: it interferes with being a movie star! “I really like tattoos but the problem is if they are… when you wear a short sleeve shirt in a movie, that’s an extra hour in the makeup chair, so its just not worth it,” Chris once said in an interview for The Hot Hits. “I’m all for tattoos, but just somewhere where they can be hidden.”

Despite having to keep them in places easily concealed, the Cellular star has done a pretty good job of adding to his treasury of tattoos. Keep reading to find out all about Chris’ body ink, below!

Loyalty

🎥 EVERYBODY STAY CALM! Chris Evans and his new tattoos via Instagram stories 💙 pic.twitter.com/D8qFWrqjJ7 — Chris Evans News (@CEvansNews) October 6, 2020

A tattoo on the right shoulder is best seen when one is shirtless, so Chris’ ink of the word “loyalty” goes unnoticed unless lucky fans get to see their hero showing off some skin, as he did in a Gucci campaign with Evan Rachel Wood. The tattoo is written in cursive and is reportedly a tribute to his family.

Taurus

In another nod to his family, Chris has a tattoo of the Taurus symbol on his upper left arm, which is his mother Lisa’s Zodiac sign. The body ink has been seen in quite a few films where Chris is either shirtless or rocking a tank top.

Inspirational Quote

On his right pectoral muscle, Chris has a quote from spiritual advisor Eckhart Tolle. It reads “When you lose touch with inner stillness, you lose touch with yourself. When you lose touch with yourself, you lose yourself in the world.”

Tribute To Late Friend

Chris is known to be a tried-and-true friend, and nothing says that more than getting inked in a tribute to a fallen comrade. On his right rib cage, the handsome actor has “In loving memory of Bardsley with me always” inked. His BFF Matt Bardsley died in an accident in 2003.

Siblings Initials

In yet another display of his love for his family, Chris has “SCS” tattooed on his right ankle, which are the initials of his siblings. He has two younger sisters Carly and Shana, and a brother named Scott.

Eagle Soaring

Chris stamped his impressive pectoral muscles with the image of a soaring eagle. While the meaning behind the beautiful depiction is not known, the tattoo certainly takes up some important real estate on the actor’s body.

Puppy Love

If you follow Chris on Instagram, you know the star is obsessed, rightfully, with his rescue pup, Dodger! The Marvel player’s love knows no bounds as he got the dog’s name inked across his chest!

Avengers Assemble

Five of the six original AVENGERS actors (@RobertDowneyJr, @ChrisEvans, @chrishemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, and @Renner4Real) have all received this matching tattoo to commemorate their MCU journey… pic.twitter.com/J3xCwOpcm8 — MCU – The Direct (@MCU_Direct) May 8, 2018

Chris knows the Avengers movies are a worldwide phenomenon. And so does his castmates! To commemorate the 2018 installment of the Marvel franchise Avengers: Infinity Wars, Chris and some of the players got matching tattoos of the superhero team’s logo.

“Five of the original six Avengers got a tattoo … the one who opted out being Mark Ruffalo,” Robert Downey Jr. told ET at the time. “It was (Scarlett) Johansson’s idea, and she and (Chris) Evans did it in New York. Then, their New York guy, Josh Lord, who is amazing, flew out to LA, he did me, did (Jeremy) Renner, and then we just bullied (Chris) Hemsworth into doing it, and he got it.”