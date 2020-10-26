‘Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina’: See Kiernan Shipka & Cast From First Day To Last Day Of Hit Netflix Show

‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ is sadly coming to an end this December. But before the series casts its final spell, let’s take a look at the stars from their first day on set to their last!

When Chilling Adventures of Sabrina premiered on Netflix in October 2018, it conjured a strong, devoted fan base that fell in love with the dark, spooky take on the comic series of the same name from Archie Comics and developed by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. From the high school hallways to the dark arts, the series was pure magic for its many fans. Sadly, however, not all spooky shows are able to last.

The final chapter of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will debut on Netflix on New Year’s Eve, December 31. As loyal fans make their way back to the magical world of Sabrina Spellman and her beloved friends and treacherous enemies, what better way to celebrate the show than by looking back at what its cast has accomplished! Take a look at the cast of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina from their first season to their last!

Kiernan Shipka

Kiernan Shipka was already a star in her own right prior to joining the cast of CAOS. The young actress starred as Sally Draper on the Emmy-winning series Mad Men before she graduated to the mature role of Sabrina Spellman in 2018. As the lead of the series, Kiernan balanced first season naivety and totally transformed into a powerful witch that no one would mess with. Though it’s sad to see her go, fans of the talented star can look forward to so much more from Kiernan in the future. She’ll star in the 2020 series Swimming with Sharks and appear opposite Cole Sprouse in Lizzy.

Ross Lynch

Like Kiernan, Ross Lynch was a highly in-demand actor and singer when he was cast as Harvey Kinkle on the supernatural series. Prior to appearing on the Netflix series, he played Austin Moon on the Disney Channel original series Austin & Ally, and flexed his dramatic muscles in the film My Friend Dahmer about a young Jeffrey Dahmer prior to becoming one of America’s most awful, notorious serial killers. The multi-hyphenate talent seriously has a lot of potential, and we cannot wait to see what he accomplishes post-CAOS!

Lucy Davis

Beloved British actress Lucy Davis offered so much wit and sweetness as Sabrina’s dear Aunt Hilda. But, like her co-stars, Lucy was well established across the pond. She appeared in shows like the original The Office, Shaun of the Dead and even appeared in the 2017 adaptation of Wonder Woman! Lucy is such an accomplished performer, and her longtime fans are surely looking forward to what she’ll do next.

Chance Perdomo

Audiences fell in love with Sabrina’s dear cousin Ambrose on CAOS, and it’s all thanks to the actor that plays the character: Chance Perdomo! The young actor skyrocketed to fame on the show, and became a total fan favorite thanks to his smooth style and suave personality. Chance also showed through his performance how talented he really is. He undoubtedly has a bright future ahead of him!

Michelle Gomez

Michelle Gomez is one of CAOS‘s most striking performers. As Mary Wardwell/Madame Satan, Michelle pulled double-duty, playing the trustworthy teacher to Sabrina and her mortal classmates, while also devising every plan possible to turn Sabrina to the dark side and embrace the cruelty her powers could reap. Michelle made it all look so easy, but the Doctor Who alum proved that she is truly one of the brightest talents from the show.

Jaz Sinclair

Jaz Sinclair really came into her own on CAOS. As Sabrina’s friend Rosalind Walker, Jaz was able to play a supportive friend and a young woman coming into her own powers. The young star was no stranger to the limelight before joining CAOS. In fact, the actress boasts such titles to her filmography as Easy, Paper Towns, and When the Bough Breaks. With such a stacked résumé, Jaz’s star can only rise further!

Miranda Otto

Miranda Otto brought an incredible fan base with her when she was cast as Aunt Zelda on CAOS. The veteran Aussie actress starred in the Oscar-winning films The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King in the early aughts. As such, playing a regal, refined, and powerful witch was the perfect part for Miranda, who brought a quick, cold wit, and elegant style to the role.

Lachlan Watson

Lachlan Watson quickly became a beloved cast member of CAOS as soon as they stepped on screen. Lachlan played Theo/ Susie Putnam, one of Sabrina’s best friends. The young star not only balanced playing a character in the super natural world, but also offered a beautiful narrative of a young person coming into their identity. Lachlan did such a beautiful job portraying a story that so many young fans could see themselves in, and Lachlan showed just how bright their future is!

Gavin Leatherwood

At first the quintessential bad boy of the series, Gavin Leatherwood quickly showed how multi-dimensional his character, Nicholas Scratch, could be! Playing Nicholas on CAOS was Gavin’s breakout role after appearing in short films and one-episode stints in dramatic TV series. Coincidentally, HollywoodLife spoke to Gavin about what fans could expect in the final fourth season. “The obstacles and challenges get even crazier and more daunting,” Gavin teased for fans when HL spoke to him in January. “If Part 1 was the beginning of the roller coaster ride and Part 2 was the ascension, Part 3 was the drop and Part 4 is all the crazy, windy turns.”

We cannot wait to see this cast return when Part 4 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina hits Netflix on December 31!