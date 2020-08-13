‘Cheetah Girls’ Cast Transformations: See Raven-Symoné & More Stars Of The Movie Then & Now

With the 17th anniversary of ‘The Cheetah Girls’ just days away, we’re taking a look back at the ‘cheetah-licious’ cast members and their incredible transformations over the years! Check out photos and more here!

A cheetah-licious day is fast approaching! August 15 marks the 17th anniversary of the first Cheetah Girls movie, so what better way to mark the occasion than look back at the four original stars — Raven-Symoné, Adrienne Bailon, Sabrina Bryan, and Kiely Williams — and their incredible transformations through then and now photos! Get your animal print on and crank up “Girl Power,” it’s time for a cheetah-licious trip back in time!

The Disney Channel original movie that started it all, The Cheetah Girls, debuted on the network on August 15, 2003 and skyrocketed its four stars to fame. Raven was already a relative household name, starring in the series That’s So Raven! The show premiered in January 2003, months before The Cheetah Girls’ first film debuted. Raven returned for the second Cheetah Girls movie in 2006, but did not reprise her role of Galleria for the third film. Since her time with the girl group, Raven’s gone on to be a co-host on The View, returned to Disney with Raven’s Home, and recently got married to her longtime girlfriend, Miranda Maday!

Unlike Raven, Adrienne was in all three Cheetah Girls movies! The starlet became very well known with the film series, and showed off her total talent for acting, dancing, and singing — a triple threat! While promoting the last film, Adrienne was memorably in a relationship with reality TV star Rob Kardashian, which fizzled out by 2009. Now, Adrienne is happily married to Christian music singer Israel Houghton. As for her professional life, Adrienne has been a co-host on the talk show The Real for roughly seven years, joining the show in 2013.

Although it’s been years since The Cheetah Girls were together making music and putting on a show for their longtime fans, they still manage to get together! Raven and Adrienne actually ran into one another at a January Women’s March! The pair lovingly embraced for a selfie, which Raven shared to her Instagram account. “Yo #theangelsvoice @adriennebailon graced us with her voice at @womensmarch what a great turnout,” she captioned the pic, which has, unfortunately, been deleted from her account.

While it’s amazing to see how much these women have accomplished since singing about “Cinderella” and strutting on the pavement of Barcelona like they “mean it,” there are so many more pics to see and more to learn about the cast and what they have done since. Check out the photos in the gallery above to see more of The Cheetah Girls cast and their remarkable then and now photos!