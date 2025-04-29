Chatham After-School Program Accident: Updates on the Tragedy

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Multiple children were killed in a car accident at a Chatham, Illinois, after-school program. On Monday, April 28, 2025, a vehicle crashed into the YNOT Outdoors program at around 3:00 p.m. The catalyst behind the accident is still under investigation.

Below, learn about the tragedy and see updates on the investigation.

What Happened at the Chatham After School Program?

On Monday, April 29, police responded to a call at around 3:20 p.m. of a vehicle slamming through the building of an after-school program known as YNOT Outdoors in Chatham, Illinois, per the Associated Press. Chatham is located outside of Springfield.

Police stated that the incident did not appear to be a targeted attack. YNOT issued a statement on its website following the tragedy. It read, “Please keep the families of Chatham YNOT and our staff in your prayers. We could sure use them.”

How Many Students Died in the Chatham Program Accident?

Three children and one young adult were killed in the accident at Chatham, police announced. The county coroner clarified that it would release the names of the deceased children upon notifying their families, according to the AP.

The victims’ names are 7-year-old Alma Buhnerkempe, 7-year-old Kathryn Corley, 8-year-old Ainsley Johnson and 18-year-old Rylee Britton, the Sangamon County coroner’s office stated, according to CNN. Six additional children were hospitalized, and one of them is in critical condition.

Who Is Marianne Akers?

Marianna Akers was identified as the driver of the car behind the Chatham After School Camp accident. She is 44 years old and is not in custody. Though Akers wasn’t injured, she was taken to a hospital for evaluation, per CNN.

The reason why Akers allegedly crashed into the Chatham school building is still unknown.