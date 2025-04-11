ChatGPT Action Figure: About the AI Barbie Box Trend & More

Image Credit: Getty Images

Lo and behold, ChatGPT has become so advanced that you can now create an AI-generated action figure that looks just like you, including Barbie dolls. Social media users have dubbed this the “action figure trend” or the “Barbie box trend.” So, how can you join the trend? Find out below.

Is the ChatGPT Action Figure Real?

Yes — sort of. Since the action figure is AI-generated, you can’t get it in a physical form. But you can create your own AI action figure using ChatGPT, and the platform’s new tool allows users to make their own to look just like them. This is why many are excited about the AI-generated Barbie since anyone can make it look like themselves.

How Do You Create a ChatGPT Action Figure?

You can make your own ChatGPT action figure using the platform’s latest update to create a shockingly realistic image of a doll — either one that looks like you or anyone else. The following explains how to produce the AI-generated action figure:

Sign into your ChatGPT account

Upload a photo of yourself (or anyone)

Give ChatGPT instructions on how to build your doll; be specific with details that best describe you, your preferences and accessories you’d like your action figure to have

After ChatGPT creates the doll, you can download the photo to keep it

Can You Buy the AI Barbie?

Since the AI Barbie is not a physical item, you can’t purchase it in a store like actual dolls. However, if you pay for a ChatGPT subscription, you can create your own AI-generated doll.