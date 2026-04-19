Who Are Charlize Theron’s Parents? About Her Mother Greda & Father

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Charlize Theron is opening up about her life and family. In a candid interview published April 18, 2026, in The New York Times Magazine, the Oscar-winning actress reflected on her upbringing and the experiences that shaped her, including her close bond with her mother and her complicated relationship with her father, while noting that she is no longer “haunted” by her past.

Find out more about her parents below.

Are Charlize Theron’s Parents Alive Today?

Charlize’s mother is still alive, but her father is not. Her father, Charles Theron, died in 1991, while her mother, Gerda Maritz, remains a close and important presence in her life.

Who Is Charlize Theron’s Mother?

Her mother is Gerda Maritz, a South African road construction worker who raised Charlize on a farm outside Johannesburg. The two have remained very close, and Charlize has often credited her mother with helping shape who she is today.

What Happened to Charlize Theron’s Father?

Charlize’s father, Charles Theron, died in 1991 after being fatally shot by her mother in an act ruled self-defense. Charlize has said her father struggled with alcoholism and became violent, and her mother acted to protect them. No charges were filed.

“He shot through the steel doors to get in, making it very clear that he was going to kill us. His brother was with him as well,” she said in ‘The Interview’ with Lulu Garcia-Navarro. “We knew it was serious, and so by the time he broke into the first gate, my mom ran to the safe to get her gun. She came into my bedroom. The two of us were holding the door with our bodies because there wasn’t a lock on it. And he just stepped back and started shooting through the door.”

“He walked to the safe, and my mom pulled the door open while the brother was still standing there,” she continued. “The brother ran down the hallway, and she shot one bullet down the hallway that ricocheted seven times and shot him in the hand. It’s stuff you can’t explain. And then she followed my father, who was by then opening the safe to get more weapons out, and she shot him.”

Does Charlize Theron Have Siblings?

No, Charlize is an only child and does not have any siblings.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.