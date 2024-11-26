Charlie Brown Thanksgiving Streaming: How to Watch the Holiday Special

Image Credit: Getty Images

Cue the Charlie Brown theme song! With Thanksgiving week finally here, it’s the perfect time to gather with family, reflect on gratitude, and watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving. The holiday isn’t just about delicious food and being surrounded by loved ones—it’s also about enjoying classic traditions like this beloved holiday special.

According to IMDb, the storyline follows, “Peppermint Patty invites herself and her friends over to Charlie Brown’s for Thanksgiving, and with Linus, Snoopy, and Woodstock, he attempts to throw together a Thanksgiving dinner.”

This family classic has become a cultural phenomenon, beloved for its heartwarming charm and timeless appeal. With a Charlie Brown short for nearly every holiday, this Thanksgiving special fits perfectly with the season’s theme. Learn more about how to stream A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving below.

How to Watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving on Cable

In previous years, all Peanuts specials, including Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas episodes, were broadcast on cable networks like ABC, CBS, and PBS. However, this year, the specials are exclusively available on Apple TV+. While the switch marks a big change, Apple TV+ offers a free trial so viewers can watch these classics without a subscription for a limited time.

How to Stream A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving is available to stream on Apple TV+, the official host for all Peanutsholiday specials. Apple TV+ also made the movie free to watch for non-subscribers from November 23 to November 24.

How to Watch All Charlie Brown Movies on Streaming

Most Charlie Brown episodes and movies, including holiday specials, are streaming on Apple TV+. However, The Peanuts Movie (2015) is available on platforms like Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and more for subscribers.

When Did A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving Originally Come Out?

The beloved holiday special A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving originally premiered in 1973. Since then, it has become a cherished part of Thanksgiving celebrations for families across generations, offering a timeless story of friendship, gratitude, and togetherness.