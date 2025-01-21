CEO of Google’s Net Worth: How Much Money Sundar Pichai Has

Image Credit: Getty Images

It literally pays off to work at Google! Find out how much Sundar Pichai has in his huge bank statement!

How Much Is Google Worth Today?

Google is worth over $2.4 trillion, according to Companies Market Cap and it costs over $200 per share. Its massive net worth makes the notorious company the 4th richest brand in the world.

What Is the CEO of Google’s Net Worth?

Sundar Pichai has a massive bank statement of $1 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Sundar Pichai’s Salary

According to Celebrity Net Worth, his salary is a whopping $100 million.

Sundar Pichai’s Career

Sundar, 52, grew up in Chennai, India and attended the Indian Institute of Technology for engineering. Sundar was awarded an Institute Silver Medal during his time there, according to Britannica. He went on to get a Masters degree in Materials Science and Engineering from Stanford University. Lastly, he got his MBA at The Wharton School. He was then an employee at Applied Materials & McKinsey & Company.

In 2004, he became the head of Google’s Product Management and Development. Sundar focused on the Google Toolbar, and later on, the creation of the browser Chrome. In 2008, he became Google’s Vice President of Product Management and Leadership, and in 2012, he was promoted to Senior Vice President. In 2014, he was again promoted to Product Chief, due to his involvement in the Android and Google smartphone operating system. He went on to become the CEO of the company is 2015. In 2019, he was also promoted with the additional role of being the CEO of Alphabet (Google is the subsidiary of Alphabet).

He has been an employee at Google for over 2 decades, according to his LinkedIn profile. His profile bio states: “Focused on organizing the world’s information and making it universally accessible and useful, building great products and developing advanced technologies included AI, to help people everywhere.”

When Was Google Created?

Google was created by Sergey Brin and Larry Page in 1998 and its headquarters is in Mountain View, California. According to Britannica, the website handles “more than 70% of worldwide online searches.” Since its creation, it has evolved to more than 50 types of services and products, such as Google Doc, to having its own tablets and cell phones.