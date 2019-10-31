Metallic Pants: Bella Hadid, Sofia Richie & 10 More Stars Looking Fierce In The Bold Bottoms

One of the hottest fall trends that celebrities have been loving lately is metallic pants & everyone from Bella Hadid to Sofia Richie has been rocking the bold look!

Fall has brought about some serious fashion trends from purple to ripped up denim and the latest look to take the celeb set by storm is metallic pants. From silk to satin, leather and more – the shiny trousers have quickly become one of the most popular looks. Bella Hadid, 22, tried out the look when she was out in Paris on September 24 rocking a head-to-toe Dior Spring 2020 ensemble. She threw on a bright orange sheer long-sleeve top with no bra underneath, tucked into a pair of high-waisted metallic silver silk wide-leg trousers. We love that she mixed two bold colors and patterns and she totally slayed this look. She rocked the trend again when she was in NYC on Sept. 8, wearing a pair of high-waisted silver Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya Metallic Leather Bootcut Trousers with a white T-shirt tucked in, a Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya Houndstooth Check Blazer on top, and a Tommy Hilfiger Zendaya Houndstooth Check Paperboy Hat.

Meanwhile, Bella’s older sister, Gigi, 24, tried the trend at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 26, when she wore a full Tom Ford ensemble featuring a skintight strapless nude corset top which showed off ample cleavage, tucked into a pair of mid-rise metallic champagne skinny leg trousers.

Sofia Richie, 21, tried the trend when she was in Italy back in August rocking a pair of high-waisted oversized wide-leg metallic gold trousers. She paired the shiny bottoms with a tiny nude crop top that was more of a bra than a shirt. She accessorized her look with Bottega Veneta Padded Sandals in Nappa Dream and The Row Party Time 7 Mink Fur Chain Bag.

If there’s one celeb who loves wearing metallic, it’s without a doubt Kim Kardashian, 39. She’s always rocking the shiny pattern in either skirts, dresses or pants and aside from her most recent skintight iridescent Rick Owens Spring 2020 ensemble for the Fashion Group International’s Night of Stars on Oct. 24, she recently wore more metallic. She was out in NYC on Sept. 9, when she rocked a silky champagne button-down Reuben Avenue Ory Shirt tucked into high-waisted matching wide-leg Reuben Avenue Ory Trousers. Kim topped her look off with a pair of Yeezy Season 8 Thong Sandals.

There have been so many other celebs who have rocked the trend, which you can see when you click through the gallery above!