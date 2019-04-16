8 Stars Wearing Crochet Outfits For Spring: See Nina Agdal In A See-Through Skirt & More

Crochet is in and your favorite stars are loving the delicate fabric, especially for festival season! Nina Agdal rocked the sexiest floral crochet skirt and crop top at a Vegas event on April 15. See the model and more stars who’ve sizzled in crochet outfits!

Celebrities love crochet! From skirts, to bikinis, crop tops and dresses — crochet is here to stay. The breezy, see-through fabric allows for your favorite stars to get more creative when it comes to their looks. They can wear bikinis, undergarments, or bodysuits under crochet looks, which really makes for a head-turning look on the red carpet or at an event. Nina Agdal, for example, is one celeb who knows exactly how to rock a crochet outfit.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model wore a white crochet skirt and matching long-sleeve crop top with colorful flowers while parting at JEMAA in Las Vegas on April 15, [2019]. Nina paired her crochet set with matching white swim bottoms and a swim top underneath, for the perfect day outfit. She showed off her amazing abs in her top, which featured a tie at the top with red and orange flowers on it. — See Nina’s look and more stars dressed in head-to-toe crochet outfits by clicking through our attached gallery!

Then, there was Shay Mitchell, who nailed her festival look at Revolve’s Coachella party on April 13, [2019]. The Pretty Little Liars alum stunned in an all black bodysuit underneath a matching crochet dress, which featured a fringe bottom. Her festival look was perfect for the day party, and we’re not the only ones who thought so.

(Photo credit: Instagram/Nina Agdal)

Shay Mitchell poses on the red carpet at day one of the Revolve Festival at Coachella on Saturday afternoon, April 13, 2019, in La Quinta, California. (Photo credit: Shutterstock)