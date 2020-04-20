Emma Roberts, Emily Ratajkowski & 6 More Stars Rocking Comfy Footwear During Quarantine: Pics

With the entire world on lockdown, some of our fave celebs have been rocking comfy footwear while in quarantine & we rounded up the cutest casual looks!

If there’s one thing that the quarantine has proved, it’s that celebrities truly are just like us. Since everyone is stuck inside due to the coronavirus pandemic, some of our fave stars have been rocking casual outfits and especially comfy footwear. With nowhere to go or be, the celeb set has let loose and everyone from Emma Roberts to Emily Ratajkowski has been ditching their heels and boots for comfy shoes. Emma, 29, headed to the pharmacy in LA on April 4, when she threw on a black crew-neck sweater with baggy straight leg jeans. She topped her look off with super fluffy Coach Holly Slippers in Saddle Black, Ray-Ban Rb3447 Round Metal Sunglasses, and a Bijou Karman Some Groovy People 1960’s Celebrity Faces Tote.

Emily, 28, has been embracing sweatsuits during quarantine and she always completes her look with a comfy but chic pair of sneakers. She was out in LA on April 11 when she wore a baggy cropped Livin Cool Embroidered Wavy Cropped Sweatshirt in Sky Blue which showed off her insanely toned abs, styled with matching high-waisted Livin Cool Embroidered Wavy Sweatpants in Sky Blue, and a pair of white Nike Air Max 90 Sneakers.

Nina Dobrev, 31, has been loving her slip-on sneakers and the actress took her dog for a walk in LA on April 7 when she rocked a baggy white Babaton Everly Camisole with a black and gray Haoduoyi Long Striped Cardigan on top, a pair of tight black skinny Citizens of Humanity Rocket Jeans, white Vans Slip-on sneakers, and Dior 53Mm Round Sunglasses.

Megan Fox, 33, dressed down when she went for a walk in Calabasas on April 4, wearing a pair of baggy low-rise olive green drawstring Happiness Joggers with a gray T-shirt, a Free People Denim Hooded Jacket with sweatshirt sleeves, a pair of Adidas I-5923 Sneakers, and Ray-Ban Rb3025 Original Aviator Sunglasses.

There are so many other celebs who have been wearing casual, comfy shoes and you can click through the gallery above to see all of their dressed down looks!