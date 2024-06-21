Celebrities React to Donald Sutherland’s Death: His Ex Jane Fonda, ‘Hunger Games’ Star Tom Blyth & More

Image Credit: Getty Images

Donald Sutherland was and always will be a legend in the film business. Known for his roles in M*A*S*H, Animal House, Invasion of the Body Snatchers, JFK and, of course, the Hunger Games franchise, the late 88-year-old actor etched his name into Hollywood history. After news of his death broke on June 20, 2024, celebrities promptly reacted, with many of his former co-stars, peers and even exes paying tribute to Donald.

Read the emotional tributes from celebrities below.

Kiefer Sutherland

Kiefer was the one who confirmed his late father’s death in a heartbreaking announcement.

“With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away,” the Designated Survivor alum wrote via Instagram alongside a childhood photo of him and Donald. “I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived.”

Jeremy Renner

In response to Kiefer’s Instagram post, Jeremy commented, “Will always love Donald.”

Jane Fonda

Jane previously worked with Donald in their movie, Klute, and the co-stars briefly dated after meeting on the set of the 1971 film. Jane took to Instagram to share how “heartbroken” she was over the news of his death.

“I am stunned to hear that Donald Sutherland has died,” the actress wrote. “He was my fascinating co-star in Klute and we loved working together. In this photo, we are on the Klute set with director Alan Pakula. Donald was a brilliant actor and a complex man who shared quite a few adventures with me, such as the FTA Show, an anti-Vietnam war tour that performed for 60,000 active duty soldiers, sailors, and marines in Hawaii, Okinawa, the Philippines, and Japan in 1971. I am heartbroken.”

Tom Blyth

Tom stepped into the role of Donald’s iconic Hunger Games character, President Coriolanus Snow, for the 2023 prequel film, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. The Billy the Kid actor shared a note to Instagram, reacting to the news of Donald’s death.

“Donald Sutherland came about as close to mastering the craft of acting as anyone gets,” Tom wrote alongside two shots of Donald. “So many genius performances. I never had the honor of knowing him personally, but it was the honor of a lifetime to follow in his footsteps. Thank you sir for birthing one of the great movie characters of all time.”

Rachel Zegler

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes actress shared the news of Donald’s death to her Instagram Stories, writing several broken heart emojis across the snap.

Michael Buble

Michael commented on Kiefer’s Instagram post: “I’m so very sorry for your loss. He leaves an amazing legacy and our family and country mourn along side of you.”

Alec Baldwin

Alec shared a black and white photo of Donald to his Instagram account and wrote, “One of the greatest actors of all time is gone. My heart goes out to Kiefer, Rogue, and their entire family.”