Ice Cube, Stevie J & More Stars Mourn Coolio After Rapper’s Tragic Death At 59

Coolio has sadly died, according to reports, and fellow rappers and other celebrities are taking to social media to mourn. The rapper reportedly passed away after collapsing at a friend’s house at the age of 59, and Ice Cube, Stevie J, and more didn’t hesitate to respond on both Twitter and Instagram. “This is sad news. I witness first hand this man’s grind to the top of the industry. Rest in Peace @Coolio,” Ice Cube wrote in a tweet that was attached to a video about his passing.

Stevie J left praying hands in response to an article about the news on Instagram. Jersey Shore star Pauly D shared a tweet that read, “Damn RIP Coolio” along with praying hands, and Chad Johnson shared a photo of the late artist along with a tweet that read, “R.I.P Coolio.”

Damn RIP Coolio 🙏 — DJ Pauly D (@DJPaulyD) September 29, 2022

Quest Love also shared a black and white photo of Coolio on Instagram and captioned it with, “Peaceful Journey Brother. #Coolio, while Weird Al Yankovic, who once made headlines for allegedly having beef with Coolio, shared a photo of him hugging the “Gangsta’s Paradise” artist and added “RIP Coolio” to it. Bret Michaels tweeted a photo that showed him and Coolio posing with their arms up as they looked at the camera, which can be seen below. “My deepest condolences go out to the family, friends & fans on the loss of @Coolio. This photo from when we did @ABCNetwork #GreatestHits together. Awesome guy who will be missed,” he wrote.

My deepest condolences go out to the family, friends & fans on the loss of @Coolio. This photo from when we did @ABCNetwork #GreatestHits together. Awesome guy who will be missed. #Coolio pic.twitter.com/tBurdvSiuE — Bret Michaels (@bretmichaels) September 29, 2022

The outpouring of love and support following Coolio’s death comes just four days after he shared his own last post on Instagram. It included a video of him performing to a cheering crowd, which can be seen below. It showed him from the back and although he didn’t caption it, his fans took to the comments section to share their own sadness about his passing.

One fan called him a “legend” and another shared, “You’re finally in Gangsters Paradise. Rest Easy King. You were a part of my childhood. You will be missed, condolences to your family and friends. 🕊️🕊️🕊️” Many others left crying and heartbroken emojis to signify their mourning for the memorable star.