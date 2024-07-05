Stars Celebrating the 4th of July 2024: Photos of Kesha, Jennifer Lopez, Reese Witherspoon & More

Image Credit: Getty Images for Welcome America

Whether they traveled far and wide or stayed home with family, celebrities rang in the 4th of July with as many fireworks as the rest of us. From at-home barbecues to lavish vacations, stars like Jennifer Lopez and Reese Witherspoon enjoyed their own celebrations, and artists such as Kesha closed out the evening with epic performances.

See how your favorite celebs enjoyed the 4th of July, below!

Jennifer Lopez

J. Lo shared photos of herself at a vineyard, wishing her Instagram followers a “Happy Fourth.” Although she wasn’t with husband Ben Affleck for the holiday, the “On the Floor” artist was all smiles.

Elizabeth Banks

The Hunger Games star had her own “Party in the U.S.A.” by soaking up the sun during a trip to a lake.

Ryan Seacrest

The long-time American Idol host spent time with his loved ones, “Celebrating freedom, fun, and family,” he captioned an Instagram post, adding, “Hope you’re grillin’ up some good times with friends & family this 4th!”

Reese Witherspoon

The Morning Show star didn’t need fireworks or barbecues to have fun! Instead, she spent the holiday playing pickleball, as she revealed in an Instagram post.

Heather Graham

Although Heather wasn’t in the states for the holiday, she brought an American flag-themed beach blanket on a boat trip while posing in a bikini. She captioned an Instagram post, “Went to the @mediterranefilmfestival and got to see beautiful Malta! Wishing everyone a very happy 4th of July and sending you all lots of love!”

Kesha

While some of her fellow celebs were vacationing for the 4th, Kesha was working! She performed on stage at Philadelphia’s Wawa Welcome America Fourth of July Concert, wearing a scarlet red bodysuit and iridescent lip stain for the evening.

Katy Perry

BB UR A FIREWORK 🎆 and speaking of work, WOMAN’S WORLD IS GOING TO WORK IN ONE WEEK HAPPY 4TH 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/uWDCsU9XG3 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) July 4, 2024

Nodding to her hit single “Firework,” Katy shared an image of herself wearing a star-shaped American Flag top and showing off her bicep. The American Idol alum also teased her upcoming single “Woman’s World.”

“BB UR A FIREWORK and speaking of work, WOMAN’S WORLD IS GOING TO WORK IN ONE WEEK HAPPY 4TH,” she tweeted.