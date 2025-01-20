Cecile Richards’ Health: About the Late Former Planned Parenthood President

Cecile Richards, former Planned Parenthood president, revered feminist, and activist, has died at the age of 67, according to CBS News. “This morning our beloved Cecile passed away at home, surrounded by her family and her ever-loyal dog, Ollie,” read a statement by the family, per the news outlet. “Our hearts are broken today but no words can do justice to the joy she brought to our lives. We are grateful to the doctors and health care workers who provided her excellent care and the friends, family, and well-wishers who have been by her side during this challenging time.”

Cecile is survived by her husband, Kirk Adams, and their three children, Lily, Hannah, and Daniel. Below, learn all about Cecile Richards’ health before her death, her career, and more.

Who Was Cecile Richards?

Texas native Cecile Richards was the daughter of former Texas governor Ann Richards and lawyer David Richards. She was a graduate of the prestigious Brown University and as a teen, she laid down feminist roots — she helped her mother campaign for Sarah Weddington, the lawyer who emerged victorious in Roe v. Wade, in her Texas state legislature race. She was a board member of the Ford Foundation, known for its efforts in human welfare, a founder of America Votes, and the founder of Texas Freedom Network.

Richards sat on the board of advisors at Let America vote, as well. In 2006, she stepped into the role of president of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America. In 2018, according to The Cut, she abdicated her most prominent role after 12 years. “It’s hard to leave, but I’m ready to step aside and have someone else take on the responsibilities at a time where I think we’re incredibly strong in this country,” she told CBS This Morning in April of 2018, ahead of her departure.

In 2012, she was named one of TIME Magazine‘s 100 most influential people in the world. For her lifetime of activism, she received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in November of 2024.

How Was Cecile Richards’ Health?

According to CBS News, Richards was diagnosed with glioblastoma (brain cancer) in 2023. “The last six months have been wild – but thanks to incredible health care providers and the support of family and friends, I’m doing really well,” she wrote via social media post in January of 2024. “I’ve felt lucky all my life, and I feel lucky now: to be here, doing this work, alongside all of you.”

When Did Cecile Richards Die?

Richards died on Monday, January 20, 2025.

How Did Cecile Richards Die?

Though an official cause of death has not been released, Richards’ family disclosed that she’d died after battling the aggressive form of brain cancer in the past year.