Carli Lloyd’s Husband: Meet The Soccer Star’s Partner Brian Hollins

Carli Lloyd is considered one of the greatest to ever play the game of soccer with two Olympic gold medals and two World Cup wins for the U.S.

One of her most memorable plays was the incredible hat trick in the 2015 Women’s World Cup win against Japan

The iconic athlete is competing in the new reality show ‘Special Forces’

Carli Loyd cemented her status as one of the world’s greatest soccer players and now she’s slide tackling the competition on Fox’s new reality show Special Forces. The 40-year-old athletic icon, who holds the title of the top-scoring U.S. women’s player in Olympic history, signed up for series alongside Jamie Lynn Spears, Bachelor star Hannah Brown, 7th Heaven alum Beverley Mitchell and other daring celebs. The solid gold cast will certainly impress audiences as they take on the physical and mental challenges used to weed out top candidates vying for a position in the U.S. military’s Special Forces squads. Carli even gave a sneak peek on her Instagram!

With the renewed spotlight on the soccer star, fans are clamoring to know more Carli and her life after she officially retired in August 2021. Keep reading to find out more about her partner in her post-soccer career, husband Brian Hollins.

Brian Is Carli’s High School Sweetheart

Carli married her high school sweetheart, Brian, on Friday, November 4, 2016 in Puerto Morelos, Mexico, before 75 of their closest friends and family members, according to The Knot. The outlet reported that Carli wore a strapless gown from couture bridal designer Matthew Christopher‘s fall 2016 collection.

He Is Also An Athlete

According to Golf, Brian was the assistant golf pro at Trenton Country Club in New Jersey in 2016, and he previously worked at the Willow Brook country Club and Laurel Creek Country Club. He also qualified for the 2015 U.S. Open at Chambers Bay through local qualifying at Laurel Creek Country Club, but came up short.

Brian Calls Carli ‘The Most Competitive Person’

With both being sports-minded, there’s no doubt Carli and Brian have gone head-to-head in some form of competition during their long-term relationship. Brian even said Carlie is “by far the most competitive person I know” in a Sports Illustrated interview. “He laughs because he says I always go in harder against him. And I’m like, ‘No, you always go harder against me.'” Carlie responded in the interview. “It gets heated, we’ll lay each other out,” she added. ““You know, it’s fun, we get to banter, we get to be outside the relationship lovey-dove type of thing and go battle.”

He Traveled To Qatar With Carli

For the 2022 World Cup, Carli was a spectator and she brought Brian along for the ride, as seen in her many Instagram posts. One included their adventure on camel back! Check it out above!