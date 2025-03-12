Can You Get the Measles if You’re Vaccinated? MMR Vaccine Details

Image Credit: Getty Images

The measles were eliminated in the United States in 2000, meaning that there was no viral spread within the country at the time. However, a recent outbreak in Texas has raised concern among Americans, especially now that multiple cases have been confirmed in states such as New York, California, and New Jersey. Though countless Americans have been vaccinated with the vaccine known as the “MMR” shot, can you still contract the measles if you’ve been vaccinated?

Below, we have a breakdown of the recent measles outbreak and how to prevent an infection, according to the U.S. Center for Disease Control & Prevention.

The patient is under the age of 5, lives in Suffolk County and is unvaccinated, according to the Suffolk County Department of Health Services. https://t.co/URXBTM5s9B pic.twitter.com/i0NoqATaiV — CBS New York (@CBSNewYork) March 12, 2025

What Is the Measles?

According to the CDC, the Measles (a.k.a rubeola) is a “very contagious” illness. If one person has it, up to 9 or 10 people nearby can contract it if they’re not protected. The CDC further notes that the infection spreads rapidly through the air when the infected person coughs or sneezes. This can cause anyone in the same room to get infected even up to two hours after the infected individual left.

The measles causes a variety of symptoms, primarily a red rash on the body. Patients also experience a high fever up to 104 degrees Fahrenheit, cough, runny nose and red and/or watery eyes.

Although there has been a rise in measles cases in early 2025, it’s not the first time the U.S. has seen an uptick in infections. In 2019, there were more than 1200 cases reported, per the CDC.

What Is the MMR Vaccine?

The MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccine is administered in two doses. According to the CDC, the vaccine is 97 percent effective in preventing measles, while receiving just one dose makes prevention 93 percent effective.

Can You Get the Measles if You Got the Vaccine?

Yes, anyone can still contract the measles even if they’ve been vaccinated, but infection is rare, according to the CDC. Around 3 out of 100 vaccinated people can get the virus when exposed. Their symptoms are often milder in comparison to those who did not receive the two-dose vaccine.

Is There a Cure for the Measles?

No, there is no cure or specific treatment for the measles once a person contracts it. Those who are at risk of a serious infection may be hospitalized upon becoming sick with the illness.