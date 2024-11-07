Can Kamala Harris Run for President Again? What’s Next for the VP

Image Credit: Getty Images

Kamala Harris has conceded to President-elect Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, the Vice President delivered her official speech at Howard University, her alma mater, acknowledging her loss but firmly stating, “I do not concede the fight that fueled this campaign.”

“The fight for freedom, for opportunity, for fairness, and the dignity of all people. A fight for the ideals at the heart of our nation, the ideals that reflect America at our best. That is a fight I will never give up.”

Here’s a look at how presidential terms work and whether the Vice President has her eyes set on another presidential race in the future.

Can Harris Run for President Again?

There is no limit to how many times someone can run for president, so Harris can run again if she chooses.

Throughout American history, there have been several perennial candidates for president. Harold Stassen, a former governor of Minnesota, ran for president nine times as a Republican between 1944 and 1992. Lyndon LaRouche ran for president in eight consecutive elections from 1976 to 2004 — once as the U.S. Labor Party candidate, which he founded, and seven times as a candidate for the Democratic Party.

Will Harris Run for President in 2028?

With Harris’ concession speech, the question of whether she will run again under more typical conditions has been raised. However, some believe it’s unlikely she will run for president in 2028, and there’s even a chance she may not seek public office again.

Harris ran a 107-day campaign under exceptionally rare conditions after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race. Since entering the presidential race in late July, she quickly garnered widespread support. By October, her political team had raised $1 billion. However, her ability to expand beyond her base—which, at times, lacked full strength—ultimately fell short.

Can Trump Run Again in 2028?

The 22nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution limits a president to two terms in office, including non-consecutive terms. As a result, the next four years will be the final time Trump can hold the nation’s highest office.

However, with Republicans aiming for control of the House and Senate, concerns about Trump pushing the boundaries of power—similar to his role in the January 6 Capitol insurrection—are not unfounded.