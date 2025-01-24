Can Trump Serve a 3rd Term? The 22nd Amendment Explained

Image Credit: POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Donald Trump is the 47th President of the United States.

Currently, this means his second term in the White House would be his last. However, Rep. Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.) has proposed an amendment to the U.S. Constitution that would enable President Trump to serve a third term, arguing that the country “can sustain the bold leadership our nation so desperately needs.”

On Thursday, Ogles proposed an amendment stating, “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than three times, nor be elected to any additional term after being elected to two consecutive terms, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.”

JUST IN: Representative Andy Ogles is reportedly proposing an amendment to the constitution to allow Trump to serve a third term. Follow here for updates. pic.twitter.com/WYvZP5iW73 — Congress Tracker (@QuiverCongress) January 23, 2025

Can Trump Serve a 3rd Term?

The 22nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution limits a president to two terms in office, including non-consecutive terms. As a result, the next four years will be the final time Trump can hold the nation’s highest office.

According to the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum, George Washington, the first U.S. president, set the precedent by stepping down after two terms. This unofficial limit was observed by every president after Washington, until Franklin D. Roosevelt, who was elected to four terms from 1932 to 1944.

In response to Roosevelt’s unprecedented tenure, a proposal to limit presidents to two terms was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives in 1947, two years after his death. After revisions by the Senate, the amendment was approved and ratified by the states on February 27, 1951.

Is Trump Planning for a Third Term or More?

Trump has made a number of remarks about term limits and his time in office, though it’s unclear if he was speaking seriously. In July, he told attendees at a conservative Christian event that they wouldn’t “have to vote anymore” if he was elected to office in 2024.

“Christians, get out and vote. Just this time,” he said during a speech at the Believers’ Summit, an event hosted by the conservative advocacy group Turning Point Action. “You won’t have to do it anymore. Four more years. You know what? It’ll be fixed. It’ll be fine. You won’t have to vote anymore, my beautiful Christians.”

With Republicans aiming for control of the House and Senate, concerns about Trump potentially pushing the boundaries of power—similar to his role in the January 6 Capitol insurrection—are not unfounded.

Before Election Day, the 78-year-old stated he wouldn’t run again in 2028 if he lost in the 2024 race. In an interview with Sinclair Media Group, he was asked if he could envision another run if he lost to Harris. “No, I don’t. I think… that will be it,” Trump said. “I don’t see that at all.” He added, “But hopefully, we’re going to be very successful.”