Have the California Wildfires Affected Disneyland?

Image Credit: GC Images

The California wildfires have caused significant damage in Los Angeles, leaving many without homes and resulting in the loss of loved ones, pets, and more. In response, many have stepped up to raise funds and donations, while others, including major corporations like Disney, have commented on the tragedy.

The Walt Disney Company shared on social media, “The history of The Walt Disney Company is inextricably linked to the greater Los Angeles region, and the destruction from the devastating fires affecting thousands in our area is truly heartbreaking. Today we are committing $15 million for initial and immediate response and rebuilding efforts.”

As stated on Disney’s official website, CEO Bob Iger added, “As this tragedy continues to unfold, The Walt Disney Company is committed to supporting our community and our employees as we all work together to recover and rebuild from this unbelievable devastation.” He continued, “Walt Disney came to Los Angeles with little more than his limitless imagination, and it was here that he chose to make his home, pursue his dreams, and create extraordinary storytelling that means so much to so many people around the world. We are proud to provide assistance to this resilient and vibrant community in this moment of need.”

While Disney operates worldwide, California is one of its key hubs. But was it affected by the fires? Keep reading as Hollywood Life brings you the details.

How Many Fires Are in Los Angeles Right Now?

According to NBC 4 Los Angeles, there are currently four active wildfires: the Palisades Fire, Eaton Fire, Hurst Fire, and Auto Fire.

California Fires Containment Status

At the time of publication, NBC 4 Los Angeles and Cal Fire reported the following containment levels:

Palisades Fire – 17% contained

Eaton Fire – 35% contained

Hurst Fire – 97% contained

Auto Fire – 25% contained

Have the Fires Reached Disneyland?

Disneyland, located in Anaheim, California, has not been impacted by the wildfires, as it is farther from the affected areas. The park remains open, but visitors should check Disneyland’s official website for any updates related to the fires.