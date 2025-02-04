‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Reboot: Where to Watch it

Image Credit: Getty Images/ FilmMagic

Calling all Y2K vampire slayers! The reboot of Buffy the Vampire Slayer is actually in the works, and we can’t contain ourselves. Being that the original series was addictive, we know the new one will be just as hard to brush off, and we’re not bothered. It’s time for October vibes all over again. Find out about the upcoming series below.

Is Sarah Michelle Gellar Returning to the ‘Buffy’ Reboot?

E! News confirmed that Sarah Michelle Gellar has been in talks to bring back the popular TV series, and if it does come back, she will of course, remain our Buffy Summers. Searchlight TV and 20th Television are referring to the new era of the show as “the next chapter in the Buffyverse,” even though there’s no official new title for the series just yet. The new project looks enticing for fans, especially being that the show is returning after 20 years, and the first episode will be directed by Academy-winner Chloe Zhao.

The show will also be written by Poker Face creators Nora and Lilla Zuckerman. And to save the best for last, Dolly Parton will be a producer on the show! Fun fact: She was a producer on the original version too! Although Sarah has been hush-hush about the project in the works, she shared: “If Dolly Parton is going to call me, I’m always available to take a phone call from the queen,” according to Us Weekly.

We wonder if Dolly made it happen behind the scenes! Just one day after the news was confirmed, Sarah took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself wearing pajamas with sushi on them, that fans know she flaunted during the fourth season of the series. She captioned the picture with a sushi emoji, and the day one fans know what’s up with the yummy easter egg clue. She’s taking cues from Taylor Swift we see!

Where Will ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Reboot Stream?

The new TV series, which is sure to be a hit just like the original, will be airing on Hulu.

Where to Watch the Original ‘Buffy’ Show

There are many streaming options, and you can catch the original show on Hulu, Netflix, or Amazon Prime. So, go ahead and get reacquainted and fall in love all over again!