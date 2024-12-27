Bryant Park Winter Village Fire: See What Happened & Status of the Fire

Image Credit: UCG/Universal Images Group via G

What better place is there to visit other than Bryant Park’s Winter Village during the most wonderful time of the year? The popular New York City Christmas market offers locals and tourists endless arrays of souvenirs and holiday delectables to purchase as well as dining options and figure skating. On December 27, 2024, though, a fire broke out in at least one of the Winter Village booths, and visitors were confused about how the fire started.

Get an update on the situation and find out the status of Bryant Park’s fire.

What Happened in Bryant Park?

A fire broke out in one of the Winter Village kiosks, the FDNY confirmed. Firefighters promptly arrived to the scene just after 9 a.m. ET, the FDNY tweeted later that day.

“At about 9:23 this morning, we received a report of a fire in Bryant Park,” Battalion Chief Joseph Castellano said, according to a statement the department tweeted. “Units arrived shortly thereafter and found a fire in the kiosk, approximately six feet by 40 feet long. We had a couple of separate occupancies inside that area. There was fire in there and throughout. Units then proceeded to stretch hand lines and extinguished the fire in a short amount of time.”

Castellano added that an adjacent kiosk had “slight damage” to it because of the fire, and “there was some heat impingement on the roof of the ice-skating rink behind the kiosk.”

How Did a Fire Start in Bryant Park?

Castellano noted in his statement that the cause of the fire is under investigation by FDNY marshals. Therefore, the catalyst behind the brief danger is still unknown. However, the FDNY reported that no one was injured from the fire.

A spokesperson for Bryant Park said they were “grateful for the FDNY’s quick response to the incident that occurred earlier today,” according to a statement obtained by NBC New York.

Is the Bryant Park Winter Village Fire Out Now?

The FDNY was able to get the flames under control by around 10 a.m., according to NBC New York. A spokesperson for Bryant Park informed the outlet that the skating rink and the lodge “are currently open.”

“Most of The Holiday Shops have reopened, and we expect all the Holiday Shops that were not affected by the fire to reopen later today,” the spokesperson added.