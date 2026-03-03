Bruce Campbell’s Health: What Form of Cancer Does He Have That’s ‘Treatable’ but Not ‘Curable’?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Bruce Campbell is battling a form of cancer that’s “treatable,” but, unfortunately, not “curable,” he announced in a March 2, 2026, statement. The 67-year-old actor, best known for The Evil Dead franchise, warned that he’d be making fewer public appearances and changing his work schedule to focus on treatment.

Here is what we know about Bruce’s cancer journey and his health so far.

How Old Is Bruce Campbell in 2026?

As previously noted, Bruce is currently 67 years old.

What Cancer Does Bruce Campbell Have?

Bruce did not specify what form of cancer he was diagnosed with. He only noted that it’s incurable in a public statement, shared to X.com in March 2026.

“Hi folks,” he began. “These days, when someone is having a health issue, it’s referred to as an ‘opportunity,’ so let’s go with that – I’m having one of those. It’s also called a type of cancer that’s ‘treatable’ not ‘curable.’ I apologize if that’s a shock – it was to me too.”

Bruce said that the “good news” of his announcement was that he wasn’t “gonna go into any more detail.”

“I’m posting this, because professionally, a few things will have to change — appearances and cons and work in general need to take back seat to treatment,” he continued. “My plan is to get as well as I possibly can over the summer so that I can tour with my new movie ‘Ernie & Emma’ this fall.”

Adding that he has to cancel “several cons this year,” Bruce added, “Big regrets on my part. Treatment needs and professional obligations don’t always go hand-in-hand. That’s about it. I’m not trying enlist sympathy – or advice – I just want to get ahead of this information in case false information gets out (which it will). Fear not, I am a tough old son-of-a-bitch and I have great support, so I expect to be around a while. As always, you’re the greatest fans in the world and I hope to see you soon!’

What Cancers Are Treatable but Incurable?

Cancers that are treatable but not curable are typically stage 4, advanced, or metastatic illnesses. These can include metastatic prostate, lung, pancreatic, liver, blood or brain cancers.

Treatment for an incurable form of cancer typically aims to shrink a tumor and manage the patient’s symptoms.