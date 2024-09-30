Brittnee Dancho: Updates on the Missing Maryland Woman

Image Credit: Boston Globe via Getty Images

A woman named Brittnee Dancho reportedly went missing in late September 2024, and Salisbury, Maryland, residents are urging others to help find her. As Dancho’s case circulates on social media, many are trying to locate her. Dancho had been missing for more than 24 hours before a Facebook post from the “Missing People in America” page claimed that she had been found.

Who Is Brittnee Dancho?

Dancho is reportedly a mother of three and a nurse. She was reported missing last week on September 27, according to 47 WMDT. Per a flyer shared via social media, Dancho is 33 years old.

What Happened to Brittnee Dancho?

Brittnee Dancho (33) left a concerning note at her apartment on the morning of September 25th in Salisbury, Maryland. She drove away in her vehicle pictured below. The vehicle was found abandoned at Arlington Forest Park in Virginia. 😢 She is still missing. Please share. pic.twitter.com/m5Sk2po1V4 — Rose (@901Lulu) September 27, 2024

Maryland State Police and the Salisbury Police Department have not publicly reported Dancho’s whereabouts nor an update on her case. However, multiple social media users pointed to an alleged note that she left, which read, “Tell them I love them – fed the cat and dog 9/25.”

Additionally, a flyer that has circulated on social media revealed that Dancho “left a concerning note on the morning of September 25, 2024, and left her Salisbury, MD apartment.” The announcement also pointed out that Dancho’s phone was “last pinged in Oxon Hill, MD” and that her white 2021 Toyota Camry SXE was located at the Arlington Fore Park in Virginia.

Has Brittnee Dancho Been Found?

Police have not provided an update on Dancho’s whereabouts at the time of publication. However, according to a Facebook post from the Missing People in America page, Dancho was found, but details about her case were not disclosed.

“We just Got Word the Brittnee Dancho has been Found Safe!” the post read. “The family has not issued a statement on how, but that she’s safe.”

Dancho was also removed from Missing People in America’s “Missing Person” database.

This is a developing story …