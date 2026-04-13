Britney Spears’ DUI Arrest Updates: Court Date, Rehab Check-in & More

Image Credit: Getty Images

Five weeks after Britney Spears was arrested in Ventura County, California, she checked herself into a treatment facility, her rep told multiple outlets. Previously, Hollywood Life confirmed that the 44-year-old “Gimme More” hitmaker was arrested by California Highway Patrol (CHP) at 9:28 p.m. on March 4, 2026, and booked at 3:02 a.m. on March 5, 2026. She was released at 6:07 a.m., and her court date was set for May 4, 2026, at 8:15 a.m.

Spears’ arrest came less than one month after she sold her music catalog to Primary Wave for around $200 million, according to multiple reports. Her run-in with the law also came nearly five years after she successfully petitioned to terminate her conservatorship. It ended in November 2021.

As concerns about her health circulate among fans, many wonder why the pop star was arrested in the first place.

Here, Hollywood Life breaks down everything we know about Spears’ arrest.

Why Was Britney Spears Arrested in March 2026?

Spears was arrested for DUI (driving under the influence). It’s unclear if police discovered any drugs or alcohol in her system, as she has yet to speak out about the arrest at the time of publication.

A rep for Spears, however, told People in a statement that her arrest was an “unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable.”

“Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law, and hopefully, this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life,” the rep continued. “Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time. Her boys are going to be spending time with her. Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well-being.”

Is Britney Spears in Rehab?

Yes. A rep for Britney confirmed on April 12, 2026, that she voluntarily checked herself into a treatment facility. No other details were immediately disclosed.

Has Britney Spears Been Arrested Before?

No, Britney has never been arrested before her 2026 DUI arrest.

What Is Britney Spears’ Net Worth in 2026?

Britney’s net worth currently stands at around $130 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. As previously mentioned, the “Circus” artist sold her music catalog to Primary Wave for around $200 million. She hasn’t spoken out about the sale yet.