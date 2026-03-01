Brit Awards 2026 Winners: See Who Won Album of the Year & More

Image Credit: WireImage

The 2026 BRIT Awards honored the best in British and international music, with Olivia Dean walking out with the awards for Artist of the Year, Pop Act, Song of the Year for “Rein Me In” and Album of the Year for The Art of Loving. Other major winners of the night were Rosé and Bruno Mars for their hit single “APT’ and PinkPantheress for Producer of the Year.

Hollywood Life has rounded up all the winners from the 2026 BRIT Awards here!

Artist of the Year

Olivia Dean – WINNER

Dave

Fred Again

Jade

Lily Allen

Little Simz

Lola Young

PinkPantheress

Sam Fender

Self Esteem

Group of the Year

Wolf Alice – WINNER

The Last Dinner Party

Pulp

Sleep Token

Wet Leg

Album of the Year

Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving – WINNER

Dave – The Boy Who Played the Harp

Lily Allen – West End Girl

Sam Fender – People Watching

Wolf Alice – The Clearing

Breakthrough Artist

Lola Young – WINNER

Barry Can’t Swim

EsDeeKid

Jim Legxacy

Skye Newman

Song of the Year

Sam Fender with Olivia Dean – Rein Me In – WINNER

Calvin Harris and Clementine Douglas – Blessings

Chrystal and Notion – The Days (Notion remix)

Cynthia Erivo ft Ariana Grande – Defying Gravity

Ed Sheeran – Azizam

Fred Again, Skepta and PlaqueBoyMax – Victory Lap

Lewis Capaldi – Survive

Lola Young – Messy

Myles Smith – Nice to Meet You

Olivia Dean – Man I Need

Raye – Where Is My Husband!

Skye Newman – Family Matters

International Song of the Year

Rosé and Bruno Mars – APT. – WINNER

Alex Warren – Ordinary

Chappell Roan – Pink Pony Club

Disco Lines and Tinashe – No Broke Boys

Gigi Perez – Sailor Song

Gracie Abrams – That’s So True

Huntr/x – Golden

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile

Ravyn Lenae – Love Me Not

Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild

Sombr – Undressed

Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia

Critics’ Choice

Jacob Alon – WINNER

Producer of the Year

PinkPantheress

Songwriter of the Year

Noel Gallagher

Outstanding Contribution to Music

Mark Ronson

International Artist

Rosalía – WINNER

Bad Bunny

Chappell Roan

CMAT

Doechii

Lady Gaga

Sabrina Carpenter

Sombr

Taylor Swift

Tyler, the Creator

International Group

Geese – WINNER

Haim

Huntr/x

Tame Impala

Turnstile

Alternative/Rock Act

Sam Fender – WINNER

Blood Orange

Lola Young

Wet Leg

Wolf Alice

Pop Act

Olivia Dean – WINNER

Jade

Lily Allen

Lola Young

Raye

Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap Act

Dave – WINNER

Central Cee

Jim Legxacy

Little Simz

Loyle Carner

R&B Act

Sault – WINNER

Jim Legxacy

Kwn

Mabel

Sasha Keable

Dance Act

Fred Again, Skepta, PlaqueBoyMax – WINNER

Calvin Harris and Clementine Douglas

FKA twigs

PinkPantheress

Sammy Virji