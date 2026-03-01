Search

Brit Awards 2026 Winners: See Who Won Album of the Year & More

Olivia Dean was the big winner at the 2026 BRIT Awards! See the full winners list here.

March 1, 2026 10:22AM EST
Image Credit: WireImage

The 2026 BRIT Awards honored the best in British and international music, with Olivia Dean walking out with the awards for Artist of the Year, Pop Act, Song of the Year for “Rein Me In” and Album of the Year for The Art of Loving. Other major winners of the night were Rosé and Bruno Mars for their hit single “APT’ and PinkPantheress for Producer of the Year.

Hollywood Life has rounded up all the winners from the 2026 BRIT Awards here!

Artist of the Year

Olivia Dean – WINNER
Dave
Fred Again
Jade
Lily Allen
Little Simz
Lola Young
PinkPantheress
Sam Fender
Self Esteem

Group of the Year

Wolf Alice – WINNER
The Last Dinner Party
Pulp
Sleep Token
Wet Leg

Album of the Year

Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving – WINNER
Dave – The Boy Who Played the Harp
Lily Allen – West End Girl
Sam Fender – People Watching
Wolf Alice – The Clearing

Breakthrough Artist

Lola Young – WINNER
Barry Can’t Swim
EsDeeKid
Jim Legxacy
Skye Newman

Song of the Year

Sam Fender with Olivia Dean – Rein Me In – WINNER
Calvin Harris and Clementine Douglas – Blessings
Chrystal and Notion – The Days (Notion remix)
Cynthia Erivo ft Ariana Grande – Defying Gravity
Ed Sheeran – Azizam
Fred Again, Skepta and PlaqueBoyMax – Victory Lap
Lewis Capaldi – Survive
Lola Young – Messy
Myles Smith – Nice to Meet You
Olivia Dean – Man I Need
Raye – Where Is My Husband!
Skye Newman – Family Matters

International Song of the Year

Rosé and Bruno Mars – APT. – WINNER
Alex Warren – Ordinary
Chappell Roan – Pink Pony Club
Disco Lines and Tinashe – No Broke Boys
Gigi Perez – Sailor Song
Gracie Abrams – That’s So True
Huntr/x – Golden
Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile
Ravyn Lenae – Love Me Not
Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
Sombr – Undressed
Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia

Critics’ Choice

Jacob Alon – WINNER

Producer of the Year

PinkPantheress

Songwriter of the Year

Noel Gallagher

Outstanding Contribution to Music

Mark Ronson 

International Artist

Rosalía – WINNER
Bad Bunny
Chappell Roan
CMAT
Doechii
Lady Gaga
Sabrina Carpenter
Sombr
Taylor Swift
Tyler, the Creator

International Group

Geese – WINNER
Haim
Huntr/x
Tame Impala
Turnstile

Alternative/Rock Act

Sam Fender – WINNER
Blood Orange
Lola Young
Wet Leg
Wolf Alice

Pop Act

Olivia Dean – WINNER
Jade
Lily Allen
Lola Young
Raye

Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap Act

Dave – WINNER
Central Cee
Jim Legxacy
Little Simz
Loyle Carner

R&B Act

Sault – WINNER
Jim Legxacy
Kwn
Mabel
Sasha Keable

Dance Act

Fred Again, Skepta, PlaqueBoyMax – WINNER
Calvin Harris and Clementine Douglas
FKA twigs
PinkPantheress
Sammy Virji