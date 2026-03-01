Brit Awards 2026 Winners: See Who Won Album of the Year & More

The 2026 BRIT Awards honored the best in British and international music, with Olivia Dean walking out with the awards for Artist of the Year, Pop Act, Song of the Year for “Rein Me In” and Album of the Year for The Art of Loving. Other major winners of the night were Rosé and Bruno Mars for their hit single “APT’ and PinkPantheress for Producer of the Year.
Hollywood Life has rounded up all the winners from the 2026 BRIT Awards here!
Artist of the Year
Olivia Dean – WINNER
Dave
Fred Again
Jade
Lily Allen
Little Simz
Lola Young
PinkPantheress
Sam Fender
Self Esteem
Group of the Year
Wolf Alice – WINNER
The Last Dinner Party
Pulp
Sleep Token
Wet Leg
Album of the Year
Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving – WINNER
Dave – The Boy Who Played the Harp
Lily Allen – West End Girl
Sam Fender – People Watching
Wolf Alice – The Clearing
Breakthrough Artist
Lola Young – WINNER
Barry Can’t Swim
EsDeeKid
Jim Legxacy
Skye Newman
Song of the Year
Sam Fender with Olivia Dean – Rein Me In – WINNER
Calvin Harris and Clementine Douglas – Blessings
Chrystal and Notion – The Days (Notion remix)
Cynthia Erivo ft Ariana Grande – Defying Gravity
Ed Sheeran – Azizam
Fred Again, Skepta and PlaqueBoyMax – Victory Lap
Lewis Capaldi – Survive
Lola Young – Messy
Myles Smith – Nice to Meet You
Olivia Dean – Man I Need
Raye – Where Is My Husband!
Skye Newman – Family Matters
International Song of the Year
Rosé and Bruno Mars – APT. – WINNER
Alex Warren – Ordinary
Chappell Roan – Pink Pony Club
Disco Lines and Tinashe – No Broke Boys
Gigi Perez – Sailor Song
Gracie Abrams – That’s So True
Huntr/x – Golden
Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile
Ravyn Lenae – Love Me Not
Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
Sombr – Undressed
Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia
Critics’ Choice
Jacob Alon – WINNER
Producer of the Year
PinkPantheress
Songwriter of the Year
Noel Gallagher
Outstanding Contribution to Music
Mark Ronson
International Artist
Rosalía – WINNER
Bad Bunny
Chappell Roan
CMAT
Doechii
Lady Gaga
Sabrina Carpenter
Sombr
Taylor Swift
Tyler, the Creator
International Group
Geese – WINNER
Haim
Huntr/x
Tame Impala
Turnstile
Alternative/Rock Act
Sam Fender – WINNER
Blood Orange
Lola Young
Wet Leg
Wolf Alice
Pop Act
Olivia Dean – WINNER
Jade
Lily Allen
Lola Young
Raye
Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap Act
Dave – WINNER
Central Cee
Jim Legxacy
Little Simz
Loyle Carner
R&B Act
Sault – WINNER
Jim Legxacy
Kwn
Mabel
Sasha Keable
Dance Act
Fred Again, Skepta, PlaqueBoyMax – WINNER
Calvin Harris and Clementine Douglas
FKA twigs
PinkPantheress
Sammy Virji