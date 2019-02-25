Happy 22nd Birthday, Brielle Biermann: See The 22 Hottest Pics Of Kim Zolciak’s Oldest Daughter

Brielle Biermann is another year older! Kim Zolciak’s oldest daughter turned 22 today, Feb. 25, and we’re celebrating by taking a look back at some of her hottest looks ever!

I don’t know about you, but Kim Zolciak‘s daughter Brielle Biermann is feeling 22! The reality star celebrates her 22nd birthday today, Feb. 25, and we couldn’t let it pass without honoring her! We decided to do just that by taking a look back at some of her best looks from over the years, because man, does she have a lot of them.

We hope this birthday is definitely better than one of her past ones. Brielle recently opened up about how her dad Kroy Biermann got her a major b’day gift the same day he walked in on her with a then-boyfriend. When the incident occurred, the Don’t Be Tardy star was under strict household rules and had a 6 p.m. curfew, she explained to TooFab.

“I get out of school at 4, which means I can go to Chick-fil-A and come home,” she said, adding that the timing of Kroy’s present purchase created another reason for him to be upset. “My birthday was a few weeks later, and he had just ordered my Jeep that morning. After my mom told me, she was like, ‘He could’ve f–king killed you! He was so pissed.”

While Kroy “made jokes for the first month” about the incident, Brielle’s mom confirmed to the website that it wasn’t a huge deal. “Brielle’s an adult,” Kim said. “[Kroy] was unaware that she was around, so it was a sheer accident. It was a very lighthearted situation that happened; although, he will kind of bust her chops here and there about it.”

Well being 22 is luckily very different than being in high school, so we’re sure Brielle will have a much better birthday this time around. Head up to the gallery above to see some of her hottest looks ever in honor of her being another year older. Happy birthday, Brielle!