Brian Laundrie’s Sister: What Happened to Cassie Laundrie?

Image Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

Gabby Petito‘s disappearance and murder case continues to grapple the nation more than three years after she died. Her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, admitted to killing her before he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities revealed upon finding his remains in Florida. Netflix’s 2025 docuseries American Murder: Gabby Petito reminded viewers that Brian’s parents, Cristopher and Roberta Laundrie, avoided Gabby’s family when they were desperately seeking answers about their daughter. But another member of the Laundrie family was also thrown into the spotlight: Brian’s sister, Cassie Laundrie, who made it a point to avoid her family after the case made headlines.

Now, some are wondering where Cassie is and what her relationship is with her parents. Learn more about her below.

What Happened to Cassie Laundrie?

Cassie was unexpectedly thrown into the public eye over the summer of 2021 when a manhunt began for Brian. Reporters and local residents approached Cassie at home, demanding answers, which was seen in the 2025 Netflix docuseries. While speaking with someone who filmed her outside of her house, Cassie insisted that she was “just as upset, frustrated and heartbroken as everyone else” about her brother’s disappearance and the mystery surrounding Gabby.

“I am losing my parents and my brother and my children’s aunt and future sister-in-law on top of this,” Cassie said. “We have literally been finding everything out with the news like everybody else.”

Gabby’s remains were found in Wyoming, and Brian’s skeletal remains were discovered in Florida alongside a handwritten note confessing to Gabby’s murder.

During an October 2021 Good Morning America interview, Cassie recalled the last time she saw Brian when he returned home without Gabby. Cassie noted there was “nothing peculiar” about her bother at the time.

“We just went for a couple of hours and we ate dinner and had s’mores around the campfire and left,” Cassie said. “There was no feeling of grand ‘goodbye’ … I’m frustrated that, in hindsight, I didn’t pick up on anything. It was just a regular visit.”

Meanwhile, Cassie maintained in a separate GMA interview that Gabby was “like a sister” to her.

Where Is Cassie Laundrie Now?

Cassie is currently living away from the public eye but updated her Instagram followers on her relationship with her parents in February 2025.

“If you’re new here. And just starting to attack me today. I’ve been non contact with my parents for almost two years. Have fun [sic],” Cassie captioned an Instagram post, which included a statement that read, “No one from my family contacted me until Detective Barry called me. Detective Barry gravely miscommunicated what I told her in the phone [sic].”

Where Are Brian Laundrie’s Parents?

Brian’s parents, Christopher and Roberta, have been living a private lifestyle since their son’s death. They reached a settlement with the Petitos regarding their lawsuit, which accused the Laundries of withholding information regarding Gabby’s whereabouts and death.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).